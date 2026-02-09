This Unexpected Kitchen Liquid Makes Stainless Steel Appliances Shine Like New

Many homeowners love stainless steel appliances because they're pretty tough but not prone to rust. Plus, they're sleek and shiny — if they're kept clean, that is. The problem is that many stainless steel surfaces show oily fingerprints and other types of smudges, which can make them look dull and dingy. Among the different ways to clean your stainless steel appliances, club soda is an effective yet inexpensive solution to keep these kinds of blemishes under control. The key is doing it regularly.

Club soda is gentle enough to use daily on stainless steel appliances that get a lot of use, or you can incorporate it into a weekly cleaning regimen to help your kitchen look its best. This product doesn't contain any abrasive or corrosive ingredients. In fact, club soda is just a fancy term for mildly acidic carbonated water that includes minerals like potassium sulfate, potassium bicarbonate, sodium bicarbonate, and sodium citrate. It's a versatile ingredient that's just as good at easing household DIY jobs, like removing rusty bolts or making stainless steel shine, as it is at adding pizzazz to a cocktail. Club soda is quite talented at erasing a variety of streaks and smudges that love to accumulate on stainless steel, as well as dirt and other types of grime that might build up in your kitchen.