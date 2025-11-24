Removing Rusty Bolts Is So Much Easier With One Common Kitchen Ingredient

Anyone who keeps a home bar or enjoys carbonated beverages will know the value of having club soda in the pantry. Whether you're using it in a cocktail or to remove stains from your carpet, this innocuous product can turn out to be really quite useful to have around. And it can be helpful far beyond the kitchen or living room — for example, you can use club soda to remove rusty bolts.

Rust builds up on bolts when the metal is exposed to oxygen and water, causing a chemical reaction called oxidation. While rust takes a while to spread, it will eventually cause the metal in question to lose its structural integrity, which can lead to damage that's costly to repair. Bolts that have rusted in place are particularly difficult to remove, as much of that rust has built up in the grooves. To fight this, you can fill a spray bottle with club soda and give the troublesome bolts a good soaking. Then, apply some trusty WD-40 as an extra displacement and watch those bolts come loose. But how does this process actually work?