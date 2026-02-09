Start Saving Your Toilet Paper Rolls - You'll Want Them For This Dresser Hack
Dresser drawers are a pain to organize, but there's one clothing item that's worse than all the others: socks. Hosiery is one of those items you can't fold into neat little stacks. Socks, pantyhose, and stockings are better rolled than folded, but those tidy balls or cylinders of fabric rarely sit well in the square confines of a drawer. They roll around and pile up, making it difficult to see which pair is where. Fortunately, with a simple hack using something everyone has around the house, you can DIY great drawer organizers that will take your items from cluttered to cute. All you need are some empty toilet paper tubes.
The main idea for this dresser clearing trick is to place the tubes vertically in the drawer and slip the socks inside. It sounds simple, but the impact is substantial. Suddenly, you can see the color and texture of every pair of socks, differentiate your pantyhose from ankle socks, and keep things in order. Toilet paper rolls are one of those storage items that can easily pull double duty in your home for many products, so don't be afraid to branch out and store other things in them. Try face cloths in bathroom drawers, cloth napkins in dining room buffet drawers — there's no limit to customization.
Tidying your sock drawer with toilet paper rolls
There are plenty of ways to make this drawer organizing project work, but the first step is collecting toilet paper tubes. You may need 60 or more, depending on the size of your drawers. You can also use shoe boxes to create a sock segment if you don't want to fill the whole thing with hosiery. The box will hold approximately 15 pairs, depending on the shoe brand. From here, dress up the organizer with embellishments, such as paint or trim details like bead strings, if desired. Lining the top with something like the Darice Beaded Trims from Walmart is sure to give it some extra pizzazz.
To build your dresser storage, simply drop in the toilet tubes vertically, one at a time, until there are enough to hold each other in place. If you're having trouble keeping the tubes upright, measure your drawer and cut a piece of cardboard to fit the base. Place it inside and hot glue the tubes down. Slide in rolled-up socks, pantyhose, or any similar stocking-like item, and you've got a display that lets you see exactly which pair you'll be pulling out each day — without jumbled piles. Of all the genius DIY ways to use empty toilet paper rolls to organize your home, this one provides a pretty nice pay-off: less mess, easier sock folding, and practically free.