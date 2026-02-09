Start Saving Your Toilet Paper Rolls - You'll Want Them For This Dresser Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Dresser drawers are a pain to organize, but there's one clothing item that's worse than all the others: socks. Hosiery is one of those items you can't fold into neat little stacks. Socks, pantyhose, and stockings are better rolled than folded, but those tidy balls or cylinders of fabric rarely sit well in the square confines of a drawer. They roll around and pile up, making it difficult to see which pair is where. Fortunately, with a simple hack using something everyone has around the house, you can DIY great drawer organizers that will take your items from cluttered to cute. All you need are some empty toilet paper tubes.

The main idea for this dresser clearing trick is to place the tubes vertically in the drawer and slip the socks inside. It sounds simple, but the impact is substantial. Suddenly, you can see the color and texture of every pair of socks, differentiate your pantyhose from ankle socks, and keep things in order. Toilet paper rolls are one of those storage items that can easily pull double duty in your home for many products, so don't be afraid to branch out and store other things in them. Try face cloths in bathroom drawers, cloth napkins in dining room buffet drawers — there's no limit to customization.