Forget Regular Toilet Paper Holders: Try This Charming DIY Alternative
A toilet paper holder serves a great purpose in the bathroom, despite not getting much credit. If you'd like yours to stand out as a piece of decor as well, just grab some rope! There are many alternatives to a traditional toilet paper holder, from baskets to magazine racks. For this DIY, you can create a rustic version that would perfectly complement a coastal bathroom. It would blend with a farmhouse aesthetic, too, since rope is at the center of it all.
The typical family of four uses approximately 28 rolls of toilet paper a month. With so much use, why not have a holder that's both practical and charming? It's essentially a piece of rope with loops on both ends which can be attached to a bathroom wall. Although you can find the design online, making a toilet paper holder alternative yourself is both fun and rewarding. The project doesn't take long to complete, either, which means it'd be easy to create multiple in an afternoon if you have more than one commode.
YouTuber Rusty Restore demonstrated an example of this DIY on his channel. For it, you'll need a piece of thick rope, chain links, jute twine, tape, and super glue. A piece of hardware is also required to secure the holder to the wall. You can decide what kind works best for you, but a hook like this Double-Prong J Hook would do the trick.
Bring in the sea or country vibes with this cute toilet paper holder
Start by laying the rope on a surface. Measure approximately 17 inches and wrap tape around the marked point – it'll help with getting a cleaner cut. Carefully slice the rope and set it aside. Next, glue individual chain links to both ends of the rope by nestling them inside. Keep in mind that if your hardware has a single metal loop — the chain links will have to be cut first in order to hook to it. Wrap the ends in jute twine for a decorative touch.
You'll now be able to thread toilet paper onto the rope. Attach your double hook or similar hardware to the bathroom wall and hang the holder up. Whenever you need to change the roll, simply unhook the ends and slide it off. If you have extra space in your bathroom, you can keep a wooden container nearby with extra rolls. Add rope handles to match the look.
While it's a very simple toilet paper holder, it can be quite stylish if you mix it with other decor. If you like the nautical look, incorporate seashells, starfish, and driftwood. You could even take it to another level with a coastal shower. Or, if you're more into farmhouse, place a mason jar full of beautiful wildflowers on the back of the toilet. When guests come over, your unique TP holder is sure to get noticed.