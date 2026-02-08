Forget Regular Toilet Paper Holders: Try This Charming DIY Alternative

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A toilet paper holder serves a great purpose in the bathroom, despite not getting much credit. If you'd like yours to stand out as a piece of decor as well, just grab some rope! There are many alternatives to a traditional toilet paper holder, from baskets to magazine racks. For this DIY, you can create a rustic version that would perfectly complement a coastal bathroom. It would blend with a farmhouse aesthetic, too, since rope is at the center of it all.

The typical family of four uses approximately 28 rolls of toilet paper a month. With so much use, why not have a holder that's both practical and charming? It's essentially a piece of rope with loops on both ends which can be attached to a bathroom wall. Although you can find the design online, making a toilet paper holder alternative yourself is both fun and rewarding. The project doesn't take long to complete, either, which means it'd be easy to create multiple in an afternoon if you have more than one commode.

YouTuber Rusty Restore demonstrated an example of this DIY on his channel. For it, you'll need a piece of thick rope, chain links, jute twine, tape, and super glue. A piece of hardware is also required to secure the holder to the wall. You can decide what kind works best for you, but a hook like this Double-Prong J Hook would do the trick.