Repurpose This Old-School Kitchen Item For Clever Storage And Decor

Imagination and creativity are the name of the game when styling your new storage device. You could use a toast caddy to keep mail and paper clutter organized. Or, have it store your fancy napkins in the dining room. Another idea is to display pictures, colorful postcards, or vinyl records in it to play up the vintage element. Remember, it's not only the items you place inside the caddy that add to its aesthetic value — the rack itself can also reflect your style and serve as a decorative element.

One way to boost the visual impact of this concept is by choosing a toast tray with a unique design. Some are basic half-circles, while others include loops or scalloped features that add pizzazz to the display. A thrift store is a good place to start looking for stylish toast caddies, but if you can't find one with enough originality, you can always get creative and make it less mundane. A little paint, such as the Rust-Oleum Metallic Rose Gold Spray Paint, can give it a fresh new look. Alternatively, you could use a hot glue gun and add beads or gemstones to the exterior. Or, pick up some twine, like the PerkDecor Jute Rope, and wrap the raised wire rungs for a farmhouse feel. There's no wrong way to style this kitchen gadget, and when you're done, you've got an adorable way to organize and display items around the home.