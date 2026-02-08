Repurpose This Old-School Kitchen Item For Clever Storage And Decor
Sometimes it's the simple things that make the biggest impact in a space — like finding an item that doubles as storage and decor. One such item is a simple vintage kitchen tool that was highly popular in the 18th century and is still around today: the toast caddy. This metal tray features raised dividers that strongly resemble a napkin holder, but made for toasted bread. While the original design was meant to keep breakfast from going soggy, it is also one of the simplest hacks for sneaking extra storage into a home. You just need to find the right items to place inside it.
The caddy's multiple wide slots are what make it so versatile. They are big enough to hold books yet narrow enough for cards and letters. In other words, a toast caddy can house those items that don't fit into traditional storage methods like baskets or jars. It's particularly useful, too, if you're looking for office storage ideas to declutter your workspace while adding to the aesthetic of the space. A toast caddy really offers plenty of opportunity for personalization.
Putting your vintage toast caddy to work as storage
Imagination and creativity are the name of the game when styling your new storage device. You could use a toast caddy to keep mail and paper clutter organized. Or, have it store your fancy napkins in the dining room. Another idea is to display pictures, colorful postcards, or vinyl records in it to play up the vintage element. Remember, it's not only the items you place inside the caddy that add to its aesthetic value — the rack itself can also reflect your style and serve as a decorative element.
One way to boost the visual impact of this concept is by choosing a toast tray with a unique design. Some are basic half-circles, while others include loops or scalloped features that add pizzazz to the display. A thrift store is a good place to start looking for stylish toast caddies, but if you can't find one with enough originality, you can always get creative and make it less mundane. A little paint, such as the Rust-Oleum Metallic Rose Gold Spray Paint, can give it a fresh new look. Alternatively, you could use a hot glue gun and add beads or gemstones to the exterior. Or, pick up some twine, like the PerkDecor Jute Rope, and wrap the raised wire rungs for a farmhouse feel. There's no wrong way to style this kitchen gadget, and when you're done, you've got an adorable way to organize and display items around the home.