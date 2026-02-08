The Indoor Plant That Thrives In Front Of North-Facing Windows
Common gardening advice doesn't typically tell you to place an indoor plant on the side of your house that gets the least amount of light. Nor does it tell you that one of the most distinctive houseplants is also one of the very best plants to grow by north-facing windows. Today, however, we're sidestepping common gardening advice to discuss the uncommon Never Never plant (Ctenanthe oppenheimiana).
Also called the Giant Bamburanta, the Never Never plant is an evergreen perennial that has beautiful tricolored foliage with cream and green on top and red underneath. It averages about 3 feet in height when fully grown, and its leaves close upward at night, as if the plant were praying. The leaves open again once the morning light hits them.
Never Nevers are excellent for placing next to north-facing windows because they are, by nature, partial shade plants. In their native habitat of the northeastern Brazilian rainforests, they get an average of 2 to 6 hours of dappled sunlight daily and spend the rest of the time in the shade. Since north-facing windows receive consistent soft light instead of direct sunlight, they are ideal locations for Never Never plants or other uncommon houseplants that don't require much light. Too much direct sun on a Never Never plant can cause the leaves to scorch and fade, which greatly reduces their colorful impact.
How to care for a Never Never plant
Unfortunately, Never Never plants are not the easiest household plants to take care of. They can be very fussy and, honestly, difficult to grow. While they are perfect for filling your home's empty north-facing spaces, you must meet their other environmental needs so they grow at their best.
The added challenge of placing a Never Never plant near a north-facing window is that this side of the house is often the coldest since it receives no direct sunlight. Never Never plants will not tolerate temperatures below 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, they require heavy humidity in order to grow properly. Remember their native habitat is the warm and humid rainforest. You need to keep the room at a medium to high humidity level; otherwise, the plant won't grow. This can cause potential mold issues if the room is not well ventilated. The plant also doesn't require a ton of watering, though the soil should be kept moist.
If you are able to satisfy all of a Never Never's requirements, you will be rewarded with a wonderfully vibrant plant that may show off its colors year-round. It might even bloom small white or yellow flowers.