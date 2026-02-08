The Indoor Plant That Thrives In Front Of North-Facing Windows

Common gardening advice doesn't typically tell you to place an indoor plant on the side of your house that gets the least amount of light. Nor does it tell you that one of the most distinctive houseplants is also one of the very best plants to grow by north-facing windows. Today, however, we're sidestepping common gardening advice to discuss the uncommon Never Never plant (Ctenanthe oppenheimiana).

Also called the Giant Bamburanta, the Never Never plant is an evergreen perennial that has beautiful tricolored foliage with cream and green on top and red underneath. It averages about 3 feet in height when fully grown, and its leaves close upward at night, as if the plant were praying. The leaves open again once the morning light hits them.

Never Nevers are excellent for placing next to north-facing windows because they are, by nature, partial shade plants. In their native habitat of the northeastern Brazilian rainforests, they get an average of 2 to 6 hours of dappled sunlight daily and spend the rest of the time in the shade. Since north-facing windows receive consistent soft light instead of direct sunlight, they are ideal locations for Never Never plants or other uncommon houseplants that don't require much light. Too much direct sun on a Never Never plant can cause the leaves to scorch and fade, which greatly reduces their colorful impact.