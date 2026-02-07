Ditch The Paint Behind The Toilet: This Stylish Alternative Is Way More Unique

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bathrooms are one of the smaller rooms in a home and therefore may feel like there's less you can do to update the style without an overhaul. By changing a single wall rather than swapping sinks or toilets, you save on work and funds, but still make a big impact. Many of the common updates like painting or wallpapering are limiting, and feel overdone. Do bathroom decor ideas have you stumped? Here's what you need to know about a modern alternative that will turn heads. It all starts with a trip to the hardware store for some tile.

Normally, you'd see tile inside a shower or as a backsplash, but this project adds a pop of color, texture, and sometimes a pattern in a sleek modern way. Creating a feature wall behind the toilet, breathes new life into a classic concept. It's one of those great tile ideas for small bathrooms because it doesn't overwhelm the space, but it also works in large rooms, too. This project is super customizable, and provides a choice between DIY affordability and big-budget build with professionals.