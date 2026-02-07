Ditch The Paint Behind The Toilet: This Stylish Alternative Is Way More Unique
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Bathrooms are one of the smaller rooms in a home and therefore may feel like there's less you can do to update the style without an overhaul. By changing a single wall rather than swapping sinks or toilets, you save on work and funds, but still make a big impact. Many of the common updates like painting or wallpapering are limiting, and feel overdone. Do bathroom decor ideas have you stumped? Here's what you need to know about a modern alternative that will turn heads. It all starts with a trip to the hardware store for some tile.
Normally, you'd see tile inside a shower or as a backsplash, but this project adds a pop of color, texture, and sometimes a pattern in a sleek modern way. Creating a feature wall behind the toilet, breathes new life into a classic concept. It's one of those great tile ideas for small bathrooms because it doesn't overwhelm the space, but it also works in large rooms, too. This project is super customizable, and provides a choice between DIY affordability and big-budget build with professionals.
Add a tile accent wall as a paint alternative in a bathroom
As you get started on your bathroom glow-up, the price is a factor to consider. According to Home Depot, it costs roughly $2 per square foot for tile, while installation labour is four times this amount. You'll also pay around $1.37 per square foot for the grout or another setting product. If you want to keep your costs low, a DIY project could be the way to go. These numbers change depending on the type of material and style of tile you choose. If installing the real thing on your own is outside of your area of expertise, but hiring a professional is out of your price range, consider a peel-and-stick backsplash like the Art3d 10-sheet subway wall panels on Amazon.
Outside of price and installation, there's also style to consider. If you've been scratching your head for an update that will transform the look of your bathroom without ripping it apart, consider subway tiles, herringbone, or even a mosaic. Furthermore, try this clever trick to transform your wall by creating a stencil design. There are endless options for fashioning a statement wall in your powder room that will have your guests nodding in approval.