The Budget-Friendly Way HGTV's Nate Berkus Dresses Up A Bare Wall

After you have all of your photos printed, the next step is to purchase some frames. They're common thrift store finds that can add character to your images. And if you can find vintage ones, even better. Nate Berkus himself is a collector of old-fashioned frames and suggested using them for creating a collage wall. "The best thing that I think you can do is go and find some vintage frames. Go on Etsy, go online, go to the local antiques malls," he shared.

Don't be discouraged if the frames you find at thrift stores aren't in perfect shape. As long as you like the look and texture, you can always revive them with paint and new hardware. If you're not seeing photos in your phone that you'd like to hang on your walls — just capture some new ones. Try taking them from a unique perspective. You could also put a twist on your photos with editing programs or by printing them in black and white. Even objects that seem ordinary can be full of beauty.

In no time, your photographs can help your new house feel like a home. Plus, it's a DIY that doesn't cost a lot either, especially if you opt for secondhand frames. Switch out your cropped images all year long if you'd like to keep things fresh. Or, perhaps you'll find one that's the perfect forever photo for a large frame. Even if you're not moving into a new home, let this idea still inspire you to fill your walls with your own pieces of art.