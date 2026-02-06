The Budget-Friendly Way HGTV's Nate Berkus Dresses Up A Bare Wall
Setting up a new apartment or house is exciting, but it can be very costly, too. In addition to purchasing furniture and other essentials, you might wonder how to decorate your blank walls without breaking the bank. After all, not everyone has artwork in their budget. HGTV star Nate Berkus shared a very clever idea for solving this dilemma. It starts with sifting through the photos on your phone. As an alternative to buying pieces of art, you can create your own by cropping photographs so they're even more one of a kind.
Berkus, who's a talented interior designer, shared his advice in an Instagram video. "Take imagery that you have taken in your phone, on trips, of people that you love — crop it in really interesting ways," he said. The married dad of two then gave some suggestions, such as using "the steps of a building or just an angle of the beach where you had a really great vacation." Once you select your photos and uniquely crop them, you can then blow them up for framing. If you don't want to hang multiple pictures, it's okay to just pick your favorite. "Even one large-scale piece can have a huge impact over a sofa or over a bed," Berkus explained.
Tips for making your walls beautiful with budget-friendly art
After you have all of your photos printed, the next step is to purchase some frames. They're common thrift store finds that can add character to your images. And if you can find vintage ones, even better. Nate Berkus himself is a collector of old-fashioned frames and suggested using them for creating a collage wall. "The best thing that I think you can do is go and find some vintage frames. Go on Etsy, go online, go to the local antiques malls," he shared.
Don't be discouraged if the frames you find at thrift stores aren't in perfect shape. As long as you like the look and texture, you can always revive them with paint and new hardware. If you're not seeing photos in your phone that you'd like to hang on your walls — just capture some new ones. Try taking them from a unique perspective. You could also put a twist on your photos with editing programs or by printing them in black and white. Even objects that seem ordinary can be full of beauty.
In no time, your photographs can help your new house feel like a home. Plus, it's a DIY that doesn't cost a lot either, especially if you opt for secondhand frames. Switch out your cropped images all year long if you'd like to keep things fresh. Or, perhaps you'll find one that's the perfect forever photo for a large frame. Even if you're not moving into a new home, let this idea still inspire you to fill your walls with your own pieces of art.