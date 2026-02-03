Keep Silverfish From Making Your Home Their Winter Retreat With One Simple Fix

When cold weather sets in and you're busy making your home warm and cozy, the last thing you want to be worried about is what other critters might be trying to get warm in your home. You can keep spiders away by sealing entry points, but they aren't the only creatures that might be scurrying around your home. Silverfish (Lepisma saccharina) are small, wingless insects that live in dark, humid areas. They like to chew on fabric and their shed scales can cause allergy flare ups and attract other pests. Getting rid of silverfish can be quite difficult, so it's better to keep them from getting inside in the first place by finding and repairing their ways in.

Inspect your home carefully and seal up any cracks, crevices, or gaps. Pay particular attention to areas that lead to somewhere dark, damp, and warm; such as a basement, garage, or underneath a shady shrub. Since these areas are more likely to attract silverfish and may already have some living there, it's important to seal those gaps first. If you don't have silverfish in your home already, this may be enough to stop them from entering. If you already have silverfish living in your home, this will prevent more from entering. Be sure to check around windows and doors to make sure they're properly sealed. Caulk can be used to fix smaller gaps and cracks, but if you find larger holes you may need to use expanding foam.