12 Things To Avoid Storing In Cardboard Boxes At All Costs

Packing to move to a new house or apartment is hard enough, but there are a few things that make it harder. As you go through all the areas of your house, you remember to check the attic (or perhaps the basement), and it's not a pleasant experience. Suddenly you're wondering how to get a musty smell out of your attic, and where that smell is even coming from. Then, you find it — a stack of old cardboard boxes from the last time you moved. Whatever was in them has been ruined by mold and mildew, and now you need to know how to stop it from happening again.

Cardboard boxes are great for moving items from one place to another. They're lightweight, versatile, recyclable, and inexpensive. They aren't ideal for long-term storage, though. Cardboard doesn't offer much protection from pests, and it can easily tear or rip. It also absorbs moisture, making it a prime target for molds and mildew. If you're in the process of packing up all your belongings, there are a few things that are particularly vulnerable to these conditions. Cardboard might be okay for moving them to your new home, but you should unpack them as soon as you can, rather than leave them sitting in the box!