Say Goodbye To Beige And Hello To This More Timeless Neutral Paint Trend

Paint color trends change with the times, from the funky bold tones of the 1960s to nature-inspired hues of the 1970s – and even to that regrettable standard of the 1980s: mauve. The past few decades have seen a rise in more neutral palettes of grays, whites, and taupe, and for good reason. Neutrals tend to be timeless paint colors that create a quiet luxury aesthetic, making them a go-to for bedrooms and other spaces in your home where you want a calm, cozy vibe. But a neutral palette doesn't have to be boring, and recent style trends are leaning into a color that goes way beyond banal beige. Meet khaki.

Khaki, that classic color of early British army troops and world adventurers, is a mid-tone tan with undertones ranging from yellow to olive. Khaki brings feelings of calm and earthiness to a space, making it work in almost any part of the home. An example of this popular shade is Sherwin-Williams 2026 color of the year, Universal Khaki SW 6150, which San Francisco Magazine calls "beige's cooler, more thoughtful older sister" in a recent Instagram post. Others in the design world are also taking note of this paint trend, including interior design YouTuber Ashley Childers, who describes khaki as a "grounded neutral that feels modern yet timeless." She adds, "It bridges classic and contemporary interiors beautifully." Wherever you use it, this mid-tone shade provides a warm, charming backdrop for a variety of complementary colors.