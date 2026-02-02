The Indoor Plant That Will Thrive In Your Humid, Lower-Light Bathroom

Privacy is necessary in a bathroom, so unless you live in a remote area, it's usually the last room in the house where you'd want oversized windows. However, having smaller windows means less natural light, which can make it difficult for most plants to absorb nutrients from the sun and grow. Thankfully, just because the bathroom isn't suited for every houseplant, that doesn't mean some won't happily grow there. In fact, the bird's nest fern (Asplenium nidus) doesn't just survive in a dim, humid room; it thrives.

The bird's nest fern is often grown as a low-maintenance indoor plant, though it's an epiphyte that grows on trees or rocks in the wild. This type of fern probably isn't what you'd typically picture, as it has wide, bright green, strap-like fronds with wavy margins rather than the delicate, feathery foliage most people associate with ferns. It grows in a funnel-shaped rosette with new fronds that emerge from the center. As they slowly unfurl, it resembles a bird's nest, hence the common name. While it can reach up to 4 to 5 feet tall in nature, it typically grows to about 18 to 24 inches indoors. This is also a human, dog, and cat-safe indoor plant, so you can keep it anywhere in your bathroom without worrying about curious pets or kids getting sick if they sneak a bite.