Martha Stewart's One Tip To Finally Break Your Clutter Habits
Decluttering is one of those chores that sounds easy, but never feels so in the moment. The longer things sit, the more impossible the task becomes. Fortunately, there are experts on the case who have advice to overcome this hurdle. Martha Stewart, the queen of organization and decor, has a simple trick to make clutter more manageable: making a list. In a recent interview with Shop TODAY, she explained, "I do it for my garden, I do it for my home, I do it for my laundry, I do it for my wardrobe." If you've been looking for expert small space organizing tips, this is one to take note of. And Martha has some good reasons for this tactic.
The premise behind the list making is creating a visible, tangible plan for the job ahead, whether it's for hosting a holiday party or clearing an accumulating mess. By putting it to paper, you've got a step-by-step guide to tackle the jumble head on. The list can even be a motivating factor. As you check off each listed item, you come closer to obtaining a goal. This is one of those smart cleaning tips we wish we knew sooner, and one you might be glad for too. So, get ready to break those massive cleaning projects into smaller bite-sized chunks with Martha Stewart's home organizing hack that is completely customizable to you.
The many ways to create home organization lists
There are many ways to bring Martha Stewart's organizing hack to life, like whipping out the GOLDPEI to do list notepad, or by breaking out the colorful sticky notes to label specific areas to clean. There are many tools to use to beautify your list and make it more functional. Some list-makers use stickers or colorful journaling tape like Mr. Pen Washi tape to section off notepads and make lists more aesthetically pleasing. If you plan to DIY your decluttering list, you may also want a ruler, and different colored pens to make it pop. You don't have to go the old fashioned way with a planner or notepad though. There are also modern options involving tech.
The digital world has a wide range of apps to help you build lists, but you can also just use the built-in function on your mobile phone. For Apple users, this is called Reminders, while on Android, you've got Google Tasks. Add itemized lists, showing what needs to be done, and click them off as they are completed. As far as simple decluttering hacks you need to finally get your home tidy this spring, this one has plenty of room to evolve depending on what you need in the moment. Whether you go old fashioned or futuristic, you'll be able to use Martha's tip to break down a big clutter into small jobs with your list.