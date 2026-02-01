Martha Stewart's One Tip To Finally Break Your Clutter Habits

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Decluttering is one of those chores that sounds easy, but never feels so in the moment. The longer things sit, the more impossible the task becomes. Fortunately, there are experts on the case who have advice to overcome this hurdle. Martha Stewart, the queen of organization and decor, has a simple trick to make clutter more manageable: making a list. In a recent interview with Shop TODAY, she explained, "I do it for my garden, I do it for my home, I do it for my laundry, I do it for my wardrobe." If you've been looking for expert small space organizing tips, this is one to take note of. And Martha has some good reasons for this tactic.

The premise behind the list making is creating a visible, tangible plan for the job ahead, whether it's for hosting a holiday party or clearing an accumulating mess. By putting it to paper, you've got a step-by-step guide to tackle the jumble head on. The list can even be a motivating factor. As you check off each listed item, you come closer to obtaining a goal. This is one of those smart cleaning tips we wish we knew sooner, and one you might be glad for too. So, get ready to break those massive cleaning projects into smaller bite-sized chunks with Martha Stewart's home organizing hack that is completely customizable to you.