Help Keep Your Floor Grout Cleaner For Longer With This Surprisingly Simple Habit

In addition to their design variety, tile floors are ultra durable and easy to clean, which makes them super practical in high-traffic areas of the home. But a tile floor's Achilles heel is the grout. This material between tiles can get dirty, gritty, and become hard to clean. Because grout sits below the surface of your tile, it is naturally positioned to collect grit and grime. Some grout is also relatively porous if it's not sealed, allowing dirt to become embedded in the pores. The good news is that by habitually cleaning the tile and learning how to seal grout annually, it will remain clean and attractive for years to come.

If your grout is currently dirty and stained, you'll want to address that problem first. The most common grouts in use are sanded and unsanded grout. Both have a porosity that make them a bit tricky to clean. One method is to make paste using a combination of baking soda and 3% hydrogen peroxide, along with a drop of dish washing soap. Be sure to wear gloves and ventilate the room before using the mixture to scrub the grout with a stiff brush. Allow the mixture to sit for ten minutes or more, then wipe it up with a damp sponge.

Keep in mind that this solution works best with ceramic tiles. If your tiles are made from natural stone, marble, granite or the like, homemade cleaners can cause damage. So you'll want to avoid cleaning with vinegar or the aforementioned hydrogen peroxide mixture. Instead, opt for a commercial cleaner made specifically for natural stone, like Bar Keeper's Friend Granite & Stone Cleaner.