14 Ways You Should Never Clean With Fabuloso
There are many reasons to love Fabuloso, from its affordability to its bold fragrance. Pair that with the fact that it's a multi-purpose cleaner that works well in nearly every room in the home, and it's easy to see why it's so popular. Although Fabuloso's usefulness isn't limited to just one room or surface, that doesn't mean it can be used without limitations. Generally, you can use Fabuloso to clean hard, non-porous, and non-food surfaces, like walls, some countertops, and toilet bowls. That said, it's important to know what material you're working with before you grab the bottle.
As its popularity has risen, social media users have come up with creative ways to use Fabuloso. While there are no doubt some clever cleaning hacks to be found online, many of these are ineffective — and some can be downright dangerous. Like most cleaners on the market, Fabuloso is made up of fragrances, surfactants, and other chemicals. When used incorrectly, these ingredients can react with other products, damage certain surfaces, or pose health risks to people and pets, which is why it's important to know exactly how not to use Fabuloso.
Mixing Fabuloso with bleach or other cleaning products
You should never mix Fabuloso with bleach or any other cleaning products, including vinegar and similar natural cleaners. Not only does Fabuloso advise against it, but bleach is highly reactive, and adding other products to it can cause the release of chlorine. More specifically, some Fabuloso formulas contain lactic acid, which can react with bleach and potentially produce chlorine gas. Mixing other products may also cause unpredictable chemical reactions, so you should never combine cleaners unless the manufacturer explicitly states that it's safe to do so.
Using Fabuloso on dishes, cookware, or eating utensils
Fabuloso isn't a food-safe product, so you should never use it to clean items that come into contact with food. The manufacturer states that Fabuloso is not formulated for washing dishes, as residues of dangerous chemicals can be left behind. While severe reactions are less likely from consuming trace amounts, ingesting multi-surface cleaning products like Fabuloso can lead to symptoms such as burning or irritation in the mouth and throat, stomach discomfort, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
Cleaning food-contact surfaces with Fabuloso
Just as you shouldn't use Fabuloso on dishes or cookware, you should also avoid using it on food-contact surfaces. While you may not think to use this product as a dishwashing solution, it's easy to overlook the risk of using it on items like cutting boards. Fabuloso is designed to be used only on non-porous and non-food-contact surfaces. Some materials, like wood, can absorb liquids, so it's possible for chemical residues to remain trapped inside the pores and then contaminate your food. For these items, it's always best to stick with food-safe cleaning products.
Using Fabuloso on leather
You should never use Fabuloso on materials like leather, suede, or other porous fabrics. That's because Fabuloso is only intended for hard, non-porous surfaces, and fabrics don't fall into this category. The cleaner contains ingredients such as sodium chloride, which draw out moisture, dry out leather, and eventually cause it to crack. Although using a leather cleaner and conditioner is the best way to clean and restore leather furniture, you can also make an easy leather cleaner by mixing a few drops of dish detergent into warm water.
Cleaning natural stone surfaces with Fabuloso
It's best not to use Fabuloso on granite, marble, limestone, or other porous countertop materials, as they're more susceptible to staining and etching. If you do use Fabuloso on them, the product will seep into the small open spaces on the surface, and its acidic ingredients, like lactic acid, may create scratches over time. Luckily, soap, water, and a microfiber cloth are typically all that's needed to clean your stone counters. For a deeper clean, opt for a product designed specifically for your type of counters.
Using Fabuloso on unsealed wood floors
Fabuloso works well to remove dirt and grime on sealed wood surfaces, but it's a different story if your wood floors don't have a protective coating. Unlike sealed hardwood, unsealed wood floors are porous and can absorb moisture, including cleaning products, which can lead to warping or discoloration over time. To determine if they're sealed, conduct a water test by adding a few drops of water onto the floor. If the water pools on the surface and doesn't soak into the wood, there's a good chance your floors are sealed.
Using Fabuloso in areas accessible to pets
If you have pets, use Fabuloso with caution. Fabuloso contains sodium dodecylbenzene sulfonate and other surfactants, which are toxic to dogs and cats. If they come into contact with residue left on floors or countertops, it can irritate their skin, paws, or eyes. Licking it off their paws or fur may then lead to drooling, lethargy, vomiting, or diarrhea. Fabuloso also contains sulfuric acid and fragrances, which can create airborne irritants that birds may inhale. Birds have extremely sensitive respiratory systems, and these fumes can irritate or damage their lungs.
Cleaning without wearing protective gloves
There are several hidden toxins in everyday cleaning products, and Fabuloso is no exception. Some of the ingredients that give it its cleaning power are also responsible for potential health concerns. For example, Fabuloso contains sulfuric acid and C9-11 Pareth-8, both of which can cause skin irritation or allergic reactions. For this reason, it's best to wear a pair of gloves to create a barrier between your skin and harmful chemicals. Consider wearing a mask as well, as some of these ingredients also pose a potential cancer risk and may cause respiratory effects with repeated or prolonged exposure.
Using Fabuloso to remove or treat mold
If you've noticed mold growth in the home, it's easy to assume cleaning products like Fabuloso have the power to kill and eliminate the spores. Unfortunately, Fabuloso isn't designed to be a mold-killing product. In fact, using Fabuloso to treat mold can actually make matters worse. As you wipe the moldy area with an ineffective cleaner, you could potentially spread the spores even further. While bleach or dish detergent can kill mold, it's always best to consult a professional.
Using Fabuloso as an air freshener
Although Fabuloso contains fragrances that give your home a pleasant smell after using it, this doesn't mean it's designed to be an air-freshening liquid. There are a couple of different TikTok hacks you ought to steer clear of, here. One video circulating online is a Fabuloso "simmer pot," while other users suggest refilling plug-in air fresheners with the cleaner. Fabuloso addresses this trend directly on their FAQ, stating their products are not meant to be heated. Additionally, releasing these chemicals into the air may increase the risk of respiratory irritation when inhaled.
Using Fabuloso as a laundry detergent or fabric cleaner
If you love the scent of Fabuloso, you may wonder if it can double as a laundry detergent. While you might think that it would get rinsed out of the fabric and exit down the drain, this product actually lingers in items of clothing even after they're dry. Because several of Fabuloso's ingredients can cause skin irritation, wearing clothing washed in this product may increase the risk of rashes, itching, or allergic reactions, especially with repeated contact.
Using Fabuloso on heated appliances
Because Fabuloso explicitly states that its product should never be heated, it's best to keep it away from any appliances that get hot. This is especially true if you prefer cleaning them before they've cooled down. Even if you clean appliances while they're cool, there will likely be some residue that reheats later, potentially releasing fumes or even contaminating your food. Instead, use a designated cleaner or vinegar to clean your microwave, oven, and other heated surfaces.
Using Fabuloso in poorly ventilated spaces
When using Fabuloso, the scent tends to stay in the air for hours after. While you may enjoy the smell of it, the last thing you want to do is inhale its fumes. Fabuloso contains volatile organic compounds (VOCs), preservatives, fragrances, and other chemical ingredients. Even without heat, the VOCs in Fabuloso can vaporize into the air and cause health problems such as headaches, eye or throat irritation, and respiratory issues. More airflow means fewer lingering fumes, so open the door or windows, turn on a vent fan, and avoid using Fabuloso in small, poorly ventilated rooms.
Putting Fabuloso inside your toilet tank
Cleaning the toilet is one of the most dreaded household maintenance tasks, but it must be done if you want your toilet bowl to smell fresh and shine. In theory, the TikTok hack of pouring Fabuloso into the toilet tank seems like a great way to keep the toilet clean and nicely scented. Yet, while it may remove any stains on the porcelain, the ingredients in Fabuloso will also degrade the plastic and rubber components inside the toilet tank. Skip the Fabuloso if you don't want to end up calling the plumber for help.