14 Ways You Should Never Clean With Fabuloso

There are many reasons to love Fabuloso, from its affordability to its bold fragrance. Pair that with the fact that it's a multi-purpose cleaner that works well in nearly every room in the home, and it's easy to see why it's so popular. Although Fabuloso's usefulness isn't limited to just one room or surface, that doesn't mean it can be used without limitations. Generally, you can use Fabuloso to clean hard, non-porous, and non-food surfaces, like walls, some countertops, and toilet bowls. That said, it's important to know what material you're working with before you grab the bottle.

As its popularity has risen, social media users have come up with creative ways to use Fabuloso. While there are no doubt some clever cleaning hacks to be found online, many of these are ineffective — and some can be downright dangerous. Like most cleaners on the market, Fabuloso is made up of fragrances, surfactants, and other chemicals. When used incorrectly, these ingredients can react with other products, damage certain surfaces, or pose health risks to people and pets, which is why it's important to know exactly how not to use Fabuloso.