Make Your Toilet Bowl Smell Fresh And Shine With A Common Bathroom Staple

It's no secret that toilets are gross, and when they're really dirty, they can make your entire bathroom stink. If you happen to run out of toilet bowl cleaner, face shaving cream is one of the unexpected household items that's a genius cleaning tool in a pinch. It may seem unconventional, but shaving creams contain surfactants and other ingredients similar to soaps and cleansers, helping them dislodge dirt and grime, as well as dried-on urine, to ensure your toilet is sparkling clean and smells great. As the shaving cream cleans your toilet, it helps remove the source of odors and eliminates bad smells.

For folks who are sensitive to the chemical smell of traditional toilet bowl cleaners, this is a cheap staple that is a game-changer for cleaning your toilet. Just like commercial cleansers, shaving cream will foam up to get into the cracks and crevices in and around your toilet, easily tackling lingering urine odors and stains. The fragrances added to shaving creams will also leave your toilet with a fresher scent. While this hack is great for cleaning your toilet and works as a toilet bowl deodorizer, you may want to use more powerful products if you're trying to disinfect your whole bathroom.