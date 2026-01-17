Make Your Toilet Bowl Smell Fresh And Shine With A Common Bathroom Staple
It's no secret that toilets are gross, and when they're really dirty, they can make your entire bathroom stink. If you happen to run out of toilet bowl cleaner, face shaving cream is one of the unexpected household items that's a genius cleaning tool in a pinch. It may seem unconventional, but shaving creams contain surfactants and other ingredients similar to soaps and cleansers, helping them dislodge dirt and grime, as well as dried-on urine, to ensure your toilet is sparkling clean and smells great. As the shaving cream cleans your toilet, it helps remove the source of odors and eliminates bad smells.
For folks who are sensitive to the chemical smell of traditional toilet bowl cleaners, this is a cheap staple that is a game-changer for cleaning your toilet. Just like commercial cleansers, shaving cream will foam up to get into the cracks and crevices in and around your toilet, easily tackling lingering urine odors and stains. The fragrances added to shaving creams will also leave your toilet with a fresher scent. While this hack is great for cleaning your toilet and works as a toilet bowl deodorizer, you may want to use more powerful products if you're trying to disinfect your whole bathroom.
How to clean your toilet with shaving cream
Whether you've run out of toilet bowl cleaner or you're looking for an easy way to bust persistent urine odors, shaving cream is a great solution. Not only can you use it to help clean your toilet bowl, but it can also be applied around the base of the toilet and the floor surrounding it, allowing you to eliminate more hidden stains, causing bad smells.
To start, spray shaving cream into the bowl, around the base, or even onto the tile around your toilet.Then, let it foam and leave it for about 10 minutes. With persistent stains, you might use your toilet brush to ensure the entire inside of the bowl is coated in shaving cream before leaving it to sit. Now you can scrub your toilet bowl with your brush and use a clean cloth to wipe away the shaving cream around the base of the toilet. With just a little shaving cream, your toilet will be sparkling, and its gross odors will be a thing of the past.