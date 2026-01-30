These Overlooked Tips Make Snake Plants Grow Faster

When it comes to caring for a snake plant (Dracaena trifasciata), there tends to be a mindset of loving neglect. For certain, snake plants are among the most forgiving of all houseplants. However, just because they can adapt to numerous different indoor environments does not mean that is what they prefer. In fact, there are a few overlooked snake plant growing tips that will help them thrive and grow to their fullest potential.

One of the mistakes indoor gardeners often make is that they don't give their snake plants enough light. Snake plants are medium light plants, meaning that they do well in environments of mixed light and shade. But because snake plants are so easygoing, people have a tendency to leave them in areas that are very low light. This can stunt the plant's growth so that it is actually in a state of relative dormancy.

In their native environment of Central Africa, and even in the Central American and Asian nations where it has been introduced, snake plants grow under bright morning light, but require some shade to protect from intense afternoon sun. To give your plant some more growing power, expose it to more light by placing it in indirect light in sunnier spots of your house. East- or south-facing windows are best for this. You should begin to see an improvement in growth within a few weeks. But there is more you can do than just move your snake plant into a sunnier spot.