These Overlooked Tips Make Snake Plants Grow Faster
When it comes to caring for a snake plant (Dracaena trifasciata), there tends to be a mindset of loving neglect. For certain, snake plants are among the most forgiving of all houseplants. However, just because they can adapt to numerous different indoor environments does not mean that is what they prefer. In fact, there are a few overlooked snake plant growing tips that will help them thrive and grow to their fullest potential.
One of the mistakes indoor gardeners often make is that they don't give their snake plants enough light. Snake plants are medium light plants, meaning that they do well in environments of mixed light and shade. But because snake plants are so easygoing, people have a tendency to leave them in areas that are very low light. This can stunt the plant's growth so that it is actually in a state of relative dormancy.
In their native environment of Central Africa, and even in the Central American and Asian nations where it has been introduced, snake plants grow under bright morning light, but require some shade to protect from intense afternoon sun. To give your plant some more growing power, expose it to more light by placing it in indirect light in sunnier spots of your house. East- or south-facing windows are best for this. You should begin to see an improvement in growth within a few weeks. But there is more you can do than just move your snake plant into a sunnier spot.
Tips for water, humidity, and temperature
Being a member of the succulent family, a snake plant does not need to be watered frequently in order to grow faster. Instead, you want to make sure you are only watering the plant once a month in winter and allow the soil to dry completely between waterings during spring. Now, you can supercharge your snake plant's development by giving it rice water, a forgotten kitchen liquid that helps snake plants thrive. Just be sure not to overwater your snake plant, which is a common snake plant problem that can lead to root rot.
Another tip to ensure faster growth in your snake plant is to take care of its temperature and humidity requirements. Being from more arid regions, snake plants don't need to be kept in rooms where humidifiers are keeping things at a certain humidity. As such, while they might look nice in your bathroom, it might not be the best place for it with the fluctuating humidity, especially if it isn't well ventilated.
Temperature goes hand in hand with this. Snake plants love to be warm. In fact, it's really the one thing they are most persnickety about. Keep them well away from cold, north-facing windows or spots in your home that are drafty. In warm spots, preferably between 70 and 90 degrees Fahrenheit, snake plants will thrive and grow at a much faster rate. So long as you keep their natural needs in mind, your snake plant should grow without issue.