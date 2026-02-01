The Forgotten Kitchen Liquid That Softens Towels In The Wash With Minimal Effort

Over time, your soft, luxurious towels can start to feel scratchy and stiff, typically due to buildup from hard water minerals and laundry detergent. If you've been searching for a remedy that actually works to soften up stiff towels, you might want to look in your kitchen. Lemon juice is commonly used as a natural cleanser and is often recommended to remove stains from laundry, though it can be a game changer for your towels as well. The acidity of lemon juice makes it capable of breaking down hard water mineral deposits and soap scum, making it perfect for restoring towels that have lost their soft texture.

By simply adding a little lemon juice into the wash with your regular detergent, you can keep your towels soft and fluffy with this easy laundry hack. Though lemon juice is a popular laundry-softening hack, you may want to be careful. Acidic cleaners, such as vinegar and citric acid, can wear down rubber components of your washer, including the vital hoses and seals. Since lemon juice contains citric acid, continually using it in your washing machine could have negative effects. This method is best reserved for when your towels need a quick softening refresh rather than every time you wash them.