Turn Any Glass Jar With A Lid Into Cute Valentine's Day Decor That Steals Hearts
There's a lot to love about Valentine's Day. Regardless of whether you have a sweetheart or not, the holiday is filled with candy, decorations, and of course — fun DIY projects! According to the National Retail Federation, it was predicted that Americans would spend over $27 billion on Valentine's Day in 2025. But that doesn't mean you have to empty your wallet for adorable decor.
The creator at YouTube channel DIY Beauty On Purpose shared a project centered around two basic items: a jar and its lid. By combining them with cutouts and Dollar Tree supplies, you'll have a decoration (or gift) that'll make any countertop cheery. As we know, a heart is a quintessential symbol of the holiday, and glass jars offer several ways to use it as a decorative element. You could use your repurposed containers for Valentine's Day candy jar decor, or you can try this DIY that involves filling a jar with hearts in a crafty way. Start by picking out an empty jar that has a lid. Peel off any labels or stickers, and remove the adhesive residue from the glass to leave a clean and clear surface. The size is up to you, but you may want one that's slightly larger in order for your decor piece to stand out. You'll also need cardboard, yarn, wooden skewers, foam, ribbon, glue, and a cutting tool like an X-Acto knife. Dollar Tree carries Valentine's Day Heart Shaped Felt Stickers and Floral Garden Reindeer Moss that make fantastic additions to the project. Keep in mind, though — you can substitute the supplies if you're not able to make a trip to your local dollar store.
Craft heart-filled Valentine's Day decor out of a glass jar
Place your cardboard on a table, and draw a heart that can fit inside your jar. Then, cut it out. Wrap yarn around the heart until it's completely covered, attaching the end with glue. Create additional hearts that are a bit smaller. If you have Dollar Tree felt stickers, use one as a template. After you cut it out from the cardboard, place the sticker on top. Or, paint the heart instead.
Attach your hearts to pieces of skewers using glue. You should be able to stick a skewer into the bottom of the yarn heart. For the smaller ones, glue the skewers onto their backs, and cover each back with an additional sticker or a paper heart. Next, glue a piece of foam to the inside of your jar lid. Measure your skewers to make sure they'll fit in the jar, cutting them to length with heavy-duty scissors or garden shears if needed. Place the heart skewers into the foam, securing them with extra drops of glue. Cover the foam with moss. You can now turn your jar upside down and twist it onto the lid. Finally, adorn the piece with ribbon, a sprig of fake greenery, and additional stickers around the outside.
Consider personalizing the project. If you have a significant other, add sweet messages or photos to the hearts. Or, make one as a unique and thoughtful Valentine's Day gift for a friend, and include their name instead. When you're done, set your jar somewhere that needs jazzing up for the holiday, such as on a mantel or vanity. The hearts are classic and playful, while the greenery brings in a chic touch. Not to mention, it's an excellent way to reuse glass jars.