Turn Any Glass Jar With A Lid Into Cute Valentine's Day Decor That Steals Hearts

Place your cardboard on a table, and draw a heart that can fit inside your jar. Then, cut it out. Wrap yarn around the heart until it's completely covered, attaching the end with glue. Create additional hearts that are a bit smaller. If you have Dollar Tree felt stickers, use one as a template. After you cut it out from the cardboard, place the sticker on top. Or, paint the heart instead.

Attach your hearts to pieces of skewers using glue. You should be able to stick a skewer into the bottom of the yarn heart. For the smaller ones, glue the skewers onto their backs, and cover each back with an additional sticker or a paper heart. Next, glue a piece of foam to the inside of your jar lid. Measure your skewers to make sure they'll fit in the jar, cutting them to length with heavy-duty scissors or garden shears if needed. Place the heart skewers into the foam, securing them with extra drops of glue. Cover the foam with moss. You can now turn your jar upside down and twist it onto the lid. Finally, adorn the piece with ribbon, a sprig of fake greenery, and additional stickers around the outside.

Consider personalizing the project. If you have a significant other, add sweet messages or photos to the hearts. Or, make one as a unique and thoughtful Valentine's Day gift for a friend, and include their name instead. When you're done, set your jar somewhere that needs jazzing up for the holiday, such as on a mantel or vanity. The hearts are classic and playful, while the greenery brings in a chic touch. Not to mention, it's an excellent way to reuse glass jars.