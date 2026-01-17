Woman Uses Candy & Dollar Tree Jars To Create The Sweetest Valentine's Day Decor

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and TikToker Marcela Jackson has come up with a clever way to decorate that thousands of people absolutely love. Although we'd never say no to a heart-shaped box of chocolates, a lot of us actually crush harder on crunchy conversation hearts, colorful M&Ms, and other treats that look as good as they taste. This cute candy display idea might just make it a little easier to resist sneaking a handful every time you walk by.

Using a few inexpensive items, Jackson used hot glue to attach Dollar Tree jars to candle holders, decorating them with little red bows before filling each jar with her favorite Valentine's Day candy. Whether you're looking for a sweet way to decorate or you need a Valentine's Day gift idea that doesn't cost a fortune, it's easy to craft your own sugary display in a heartbeat. Along with your trusty glue gun, you'll need a few Etched Glass Jars with Metal Lids from Dollar Tree, pedestal-style candle holders, and, of course, a bag or two of your favorite candy.

Decorating your jars is totally optional, but it may be worth checking out the viral Hobby Lobby Valentine's Day decor finds that everyone's obsessing over if you want to add your own frilly bows or floral elements to the jars or base. Although it involves hot glue, if they can't get enough of making secret admirer cards for their friends, with a little adult supervision this is a great activity to do with your kids!