Woman Uses Candy & Dollar Tree Jars To Create The Sweetest Valentine's Day Decor
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and TikToker Marcela Jackson has come up with a clever way to decorate that thousands of people absolutely love. Although we'd never say no to a heart-shaped box of chocolates, a lot of us actually crush harder on crunchy conversation hearts, colorful M&Ms, and other treats that look as good as they taste. This cute candy display idea might just make it a little easier to resist sneaking a handful every time you walk by.
Using a few inexpensive items, Jackson used hot glue to attach Dollar Tree jars to candle holders, decorating them with little red bows before filling each jar with her favorite Valentine's Day candy. Whether you're looking for a sweet way to decorate or you need a Valentine's Day gift idea that doesn't cost a fortune, it's easy to craft your own sugary display in a heartbeat. Along with your trusty glue gun, you'll need a few Etched Glass Jars with Metal Lids from Dollar Tree, pedestal-style candle holders, and, of course, a bag or two of your favorite candy.
Decorating your jars is totally optional, but it may be worth checking out the viral Hobby Lobby Valentine's Day decor finds that everyone's obsessing over if you want to add your own frilly bows or floral elements to the jars or base. Although it involves hot glue, if they can't get enough of making secret admirer cards for their friends, with a little adult supervision this is a great activity to do with your kids!
How to make an inexpensive Valentine's candy display
@marcelaveronica_
Dollar tree DIY valentine candy jars 🩷🌸💐🌹🍭 #vday #vdaydecor #ValentinesDay #valentinesdaydecor #tablescape #galentinesdinner #galentinesparty #diyvalentinesdaydecor #dollartreediy #valentinesdecor #candyjars♬ I Wanna Be Loved by You - Remastered - Marilyn Monroe
Start with a candle holder that's at least as wide as your glass jar. While Jackson used lidded Dollar Tree finds, you can also repurpose Mason jars that you already have on hand. One commenter on her video suggested spray painting the lids to match the candle holder base. If you take that step, allow them to fully dry first. Then, liberally apply hot glue to the surface of the candle holder before carefully sitting the glass jar in place. Press firmly until secure. For a little extra stability, consider adding a few dots or a thin ring of glue around the base of the jar.
Next comes the fun part: Decorating! Your imagination really is the limit, and your options are endless. Tie or glue a small velvet bow around the neck of your jar. Enhance the base with thin garlands or faux flowers. Or, let your kids get creative with heart-shaped stickers, puffy foam shapes, or glittery accents. Adding a personalized touch will make your candy jars feel unique, but leaving them bare is fine too. After all, Valentine's Day isn't the only candy-centric holiday on its way, so you may want to keep these sweet candy jars versatile so you can fill them with Easter basket fillers in a few months, or Halloween treats later this year.
Finally, fill the jars with candy. Arrange larger pieces so packaging, messages, or fun colors look appealing through the glass. This project isn't limited to a single size, either. Using larger jars or taller candle holders can create a striking centerpiece — while smaller jars are perfect for desks, nightstands, or gifting to your sweetheart.