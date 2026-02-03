This Gorgeous Hobby Lobby Decor DIY Makes Any Space Feel Cozy And Stylish

The aforementioned TikToker acquired all the necessary materials from Hobby Lobby, much like the woman who turned tiny Hobby Lobby finds into adorable kitchen decor. In order to make a single basket bouquet, it takes one Small Bamboo Wall Basket and at least two of the Beige Baby's Breath Sprays. There's also another basket option, the Large Bamboo Wall Basket that's slightly bigger. If you opt for this one, it may take more clusters of flowers to make it look full.

Don't be afraid to buy more synthetic flower bunches for a fuller look. If you don't want to splurge on a bunch of extra flowers, small alterations will make them look more luxurious. Start by stuffing the bottom half of the basket with filler. Use Cluster Stuffing or cut a piece of SmoothFoM Foam Square Cake Form to block the bottom half of the basket. Both items are lightweight and easy to use as filler. Once they're in place, the flower stems don't need to be as long to stick out of the top of the basket. Cut the wire stems with pliers or wire cutters to get them to the desired height and arrange the flower clusters closer together so they look less sparse.

Hang the finished basket on an empty wall using a simple pushpin. The basket is lightweight, and its woven fibers will easily hook on. Remember, if there's a lot of empty wall space, feel free to DIY more than one basket. It's possible to make different sizes and use alternative bamboo basket options for more variation in wall decor. You also aren't restricted to the baby's breath artificial flowers, as there is a plethora of other Hobby Lobby foliage to choose from.