The Affordable Cleaning Staple That Will Leave Your Glass Shower Door Sparkling
A glass shower door can elevate the look of a bathroom and make showering feel more luxurious. When it's all cloudy, though — it changes everything. Glass shower doors typically lose their sparkle because of hard water and soap scum. After hard water dries, minerals (calcium and magnesium) remain on the surface and create the unsightly appearance. Simply cleaning your shower won't remove the film unless you put in some extra effort. This is where Bar Keepers Friend can help. It's a versatile cleanser that's been around since the late 1800s, and one area where it shines is with shower doors.
Bar Keepers Friend can handle all kinds of tasks, from removing rust to cleaning a washing machine. You can also use it to tackle mineral deposits and soap scum on glass. The formula mainly gets its strength from oxalic acid, which is a natural compound known for its cleaning abilities. This makes it safer for shower doors since harsh chemicals can damage them. If Bar Keepers Friend isn't in your cabinet already, it's an affordable product sold in many stores. For example, Walmart sells a 21-oz canister of Bar Keepers Friend for just over $2. Keep in mind that it should never be mixed with anything containing bleach or ammonia for safety reasons — only use it by itself.
Here's how to clean your shower door with Bar Keepers Friend
As a rule of thumb, it's always a good idea to test a cleaner in a small area before jumping into the chore. For a full cleaning, you'll need a sponge, a can of Bar Keepers Friend, and rubber gloves. Start by turning the shower on to get the door wet or use a cup of water. Wet your sponge, too, since the cleaner is in powder form. While wearing gloves, sprinkle some of it onto the sponge and begin smearing it all over the wet door. After the glass is evenly covered, let the cleanser sit for up to 60 seconds before moving on to the next step.
You can now start cleaning the shower door with the sponge. Scrub the entire thing gently, rinsing out the sponge as you go. Make sure to wipe away all the cleanser and rinse the glass. Finally, use a microfiber towel to dry the shower door off. The end result should be sparkling clean glass instead of a bunch of cloudiness. If ever some areas are being stubborn, you can repeat the process until the door is no longer covered in residue.
Using Bar Keepers Friend is definitely among the easy ways to clean shower doors. In order to prevent getting an annoying film in the first place — consider having a water softener installed. You should also squeegee the glass after each and every shower. But if it does develop a build up, simply roll up your sleeves and use this method. Hopefully, you can then get back to loving that gorgeous shower door.