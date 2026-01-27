The Affordable Cleaning Staple That Will Leave Your Glass Shower Door Sparkling

As a rule of thumb, it's always a good idea to test a cleaner in a small area before jumping into the chore. For a full cleaning, you'll need a sponge, a can of Bar Keepers Friend, and rubber gloves. Start by turning the shower on to get the door wet or use a cup of water. Wet your sponge, too, since the cleaner is in powder form. While wearing gloves, sprinkle some of it onto the sponge and begin smearing it all over the wet door. After the glass is evenly covered, let the cleanser sit for up to 60 seconds before moving on to the next step.

You can now start cleaning the shower door with the sponge. Scrub the entire thing gently, rinsing out the sponge as you go. Make sure to wipe away all the cleanser and rinse the glass. Finally, use a microfiber towel to dry the shower door off. The end result should be sparkling clean glass instead of a bunch of cloudiness. If ever some areas are being stubborn, you can repeat the process until the door is no longer covered in residue.

Using Bar Keepers Friend is definitely among the easy ways to clean shower doors. In order to prevent getting an annoying film in the first place — consider having a water softener installed. You should also squeegee the glass after each and every shower. But if it does develop a build up, simply roll up your sleeves and use this method. Hopefully, you can then get back to loving that gorgeous shower door.