Upcycle Scrap Wood Into A Rustic Countertop Display Tray With This Easy DIY

Before starting this DIY, make sure you have the three essential woodworking tools for beginners. The first step is cutting the scrap wood into the desired shape and size. It shouldn't be too small or too large and must be proportionate to whatever surface it will be used on. As a general rule, smaller trays suit countertops, while larger trays are more fitting as table centerpieces. There are many wood cutting tools out there, but circular saws or jig saws are the best option for beginners and creative DIY projects. Once you cut the piece of wood, make sure you sand down the edges with an orbital sander.

The next step is adding feet. The Instagram user behind this idea used spare furniture knobs, which are easy to find at flea markets, thrift stores, and hardware stores. However, other budget-friendly options are to cut leftover wood into square feet or buy Crafters Square Wood Craft Cubes. Glue on the feet with a wood glue like Titebond Original Wood Glue 5063.

Once the glue dries, paint over the whole piece in any color. Acrylic and chalk paint are options, but latex paint has the best results on unsealed wood. For a more decorative look, use a stencil like the Zhuper Star Floor Stencil to add an aesthetic pattern on top. Go light on the second paint color and dab softly so it doesn't bleed and leak beneath the stencil. On a final note, use a polyurethane finish, like the Bluebird 3.4 Fl Oz Polyurethane Clear Coat, if the tray is going in a bathroom or kitchen. This protects the wood and paint job from moisture.