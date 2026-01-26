The One Kitchen Upgrade Martha Stewart Says Is Worth Splurging On

Martha Stewart knows kitchens. For over 40 years, the cookbook author, television host, and empress of all things home and garden has dispensed advice on everything from decluttering your pantry to how to create the perfect menu for entertaining your guests. While she is no fan of super shiny, overly fancy kitchens, there is one upgrade Martha believes is worth splurging on: a good oven.

"Save up your money to buy the best oven that you can afford, because having a really, really good oven is so essential to being successful in the kitchen," she said in a 2020 interview with Frederic Magazine. The oven is the most versatile tool you have in your kitchen. It can handle everything from baking that delicious cranberry and brie monkey bread for your next party, to more delicate tasks like drying out meringues at low heat.

Stewart herself invested in a $12,000 double wall oven made by Viking. She added this to her Maple House kitchen remodel in 2021. The top oven has French doors, which she explained on her blog, is a sensible design element because the doors open outwards in a one-handed pull as opposed to opening downwards. This allows more room to fit larger items in the oven, as well as cut down on burns. While you might not have Martha's budget, you should still look for a dependable oven that is up to the task of handling all your cooking needs.