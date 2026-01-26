If You See A Tree Painted White, Don't Ignore It! Here's What It Means

People have long painted on trees to telegraph messages and signals. For instance, purple paint on trees is meant to denote private property and warn against trespassing. Other colors painted on trees represent a number of various meanings ranging from awareness for specific causes to marking boundaries or trees that are to be removed. So, if you see colors painted on trees, it's worth taking notice. However, if you see trees with a portion of their trunk painted white, it has nothing to do with sending a message. There are a variety of reasons for which it's done, but primarily it has to do with sunscald prevention, pest deterrence, and aesthetics.

One of the most common reason for painting the trunks of trees white is to protect trees from sunscald. This issue is especially prevalent in areas where there is a great variance in temperature between the daylight and nighttime periods, such as the desert Southwest. The expanding and contracting caused by the rapid change in temperatures can cause tree bark to split. Painting the trunk white prevents the trees from absorbing so much sun and somewhat moderates the wild temperature fluctuations.

This same rationale is also why paint is often applied to fruit trees throughout the country. Due to their smooth, thin bark, fruit trees are susceptible to cracking from excessive heat and sun absorption. Painting the trunks of fruit trees with white latex paint while they're young will reflect sun rays and help prevent this damage from occurring.