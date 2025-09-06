If You See A Tree Painted Purple, Don't Ignore It — Here's Why

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Exploring backcountry locales can be a fun pastime, but in certain states around the country, a tree painted purple along your path may spell trouble. In fact, it may actually mean you're the one who's in trouble with the law. In recent years, many jurisdictions now allow land owners to paint the trees along their property boundaries purple to mark property lines and indicate that you are indeed trespassing. Rather than put up those "private land" or "no trespassing" signs of yore, the purple paint is meant to communicate the same message. While in many cases these "purple paint laws" are aimed towards deterring hunters, fishers, and trappers from doing so on private property, wandering onto the land parcel without the owner's permission still constitutes trespassing.

Why purple paint as the new universal warning sign? First, maintaining physical signage can be an arduous task. With weather and other outdoor elements at play, signs can get damaged or fall, making them less than effective at keeping strangers out. Since paint can last longer than signage, it's much less upkeep, and property owners don't have to worry about finding the best place to place security signs. Second, painting large swaths of trees is much more budget-friendly than putting up a sign at each and every turn. Purchasing signs over and over again, particularly for replacements, can become a costly affair, so paint is a great, inexpensive alternative. Lastly, purple is the color of choice for its vibrance. It stands out against the typical canvas of colors in nature, and even colorblind folks are able to see the purple, making it an effective visual form of communication.