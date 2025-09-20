If You See These Colors Painted On Trees, Pay Attention — Here's What They Mean

If you have ever been hiking, there is a good chance that you have run into some sort of paint markings on trees. But while certain colors are often used to guide you along a designated path, paint on trees does not always mean "follow me." In fact, color coding is used to communicate property lines, trees that are designated for harvesting, the presence of a protected animal species, and more. The trouble is that these paint codes seem to vary from state to state, so it's not quite as simple as identifying a singular answer, and some may even be specific to the preferences of the landowner. That said, there is a good amount of crossover, so you can usually get an idea of what the trees (or those that marked them) might be trying to convey. For instance, a red line on a tree lets you know that you've hit the boundary of where timber harvesting is being done. So, what do all the other paint colors and marks on tree trunks mean?

As a forewarning, when in doubt, it's best to use caution when in the presence of marked trees, as you do not want to get in trouble by trespassing or, even worse, accidentally cut down a tree that was being protected for one reason or another. If you aren't sure about what a marking means, it's best to do some research to see if there are specific guidelines for your state or general location. On the other hand, if you are looking for a quick and cheap way to mark your own property line, paint markings may be a good option for you to consider. Now, let's decipher the messages these paints are conveying.