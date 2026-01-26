The One Thing In Your Bathroom You Should Clean Every Saturday

To properly clean your bathroom mirror, you'll need to gather a few supplies for the job — including microfiber cloths, a glass cleaner, and rubbing alcohol for stubborn spots. If you want to try out a vinegar cleaning hack, you could make up your own DIY cleaning solution: Simply add ½ cup of white vinegar to an empty spray bottle, along with 2 cups of distilled water. Shake it up, and it'll be ready to go! Before fully cleaning the mirror, you may also want to pour a small amount of rubbing alcohol onto a cloth and use it to remove that pesky residue on the glass.

Next, spray the glass cleaner or your DIY vinegar mixture onto a new cloth. After it's damp, begin cleaning your mirror using an S-shape motion, going from the top towards the bottom. Then, buff it with a dry section of the cloth or a different one. Repeat if necessary until your mirror looks sparkling clean. Check from various angles to make sure you didn't miss a smudge or two.

Use this mirror cleaning method every Saturday — or on your favorite day of the week to clean. This could also come in useful if you need to clean your house fast before company arrives, so you should keep your homemade solution on hand during the week, too. Just make sure to avoid spraying the mirror directly whenever you clean it, as you want to keep liquids away from the edges, which can cause moisture damage. Overall, touching up your bathroom mirrors every now and again will help prevent buildup between more thorough cleanings.