12 Old-School Cleaning Habits It's Time To Let Go Of

A healthy home is one that is kept free from dirt, allergens, and germs. While certain tasks, such as taking out garbage and cleaning the kitchen, need to be done daily, others can be tackled on a weekly or monthly basis. If yours is like many households, you try your best to fit in small pockets of time to get your cleaning done. There's not really a wrong way to schedule cleaning time. However, whether you spend several hours cleaning your home during the weekend, or you spread tasks out throughout the week, you could be wasting some of your time with outdated cleaning habits.

Tidying up your home isn't about perfection, but you still need to avoid certain cleaning practices that could make your residence unhealthy or unsafe. Many of these errors can be traced to old-school habits passed down from generation to generation. Others might be self-taught. Regardless of your situation, it's time to adapt your cleaning habits to what we now know to be safer and more effective.