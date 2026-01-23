How Often To Water Your Snake Plants In The Winter To Keep Them Happy And Healthy
Though snake plants (Sansevieria trifasciata) are a popular plant and arguably the easiest houseplant to grow, care habits change during the winter season, and you'll want to ensure you're properly watering your indoor plants. It may seem surprising, but you might only need to water your snake plant once a month or less during winter to keep it healthy and happy. Snake plants, which are also known as mother-in-law's tongue or St. George's sword, are particularly hardy houseplants that are notoriously difficult to kill, except when they're overly wet. Though these gorgeous green plants will still grow without much light or water, giving them too much to drink could kill them.
Most houseplants require less water throughout winter, as there is less sunlight and they aren't photosynthesizing as much. Overwatering is one of the most common causes of snake plants declining, especially during the colder months when they don't need as much as during the growing season. Exactly how often to water your snake plant to keep it thriving for years could vary depending on where your houseplant is sitting and how much light it's getting, so it's important to check the soil before watering your snake plant.
When to water snake plants in the winter to prevent overwatering
Not all houseplants like it when their soil totally dries out between waterings, but snake plants are the exception. When these plants receive too much water, they are prone to developing root rot, which can make the leaves dull from green to yellow, droop, or even kill your snake plant. Allowing time for the soil to become entirely devoid of moisture before giving your plant a drink will prevent you from accidentally waterlogging it. During winter, it'll take longer for your plant to dry out than when it's growing in the summer.
While your snake plant might dry out and need watering only once every month during winter, it could potentially go for a couple of months without a drink and remain healthy. Ensuring that your plant's pot has proper drainage is another important factor in maintaining a good watering practice. Even if your pot has drainage holes, you'll want to make sure it's not staying in the saucer collecting the drained water, or the soil could become soggy. Now, you can keep your snake plant alive and thriving with these easy winter care tips.