How Often To Water Your Snake Plants In The Winter To Keep Them Happy And Healthy

Though snake plants (Sansevieria trifasciata) are a popular plant and arguably the easiest houseplant to grow, care habits change during the winter season, and you'll want to ensure you're properly watering your indoor plants. It may seem surprising, but you might only need to water your snake plant once a month or less during winter to keep it healthy and happy. Snake plants, which are also known as mother-in-law's tongue or St. George's sword, are particularly hardy houseplants that are notoriously difficult to kill, except when they're overly wet. Though these gorgeous green plants will still grow without much light or water, giving them too much to drink could kill them.

Most houseplants require less water throughout winter, as there is less sunlight and they aren't photosynthesizing as much. Overwatering is one of the most common causes of snake plants declining, especially during the colder months when they don't need as much as during the growing season. Exactly how often to water your snake plant to keep it thriving for years could vary depending on where your houseplant is sitting and how much light it's getting, so it's important to check the soil before watering your snake plant.