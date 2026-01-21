Stop Weeds From Growing Under Pea Gravel From The Start With One Effective Solution
Weeds growing in landscaped pea gravel areas is a common problem. If you're getting ready to put in a pea gravel driveway, pathway, or patio, weed prevention is likely on your radar. The recommended solution for weed prevention is typically a layer of landscape fabric. However, even landscape fabric is not a guarantee, nor is it particularly effective over the long haul, as it degrades over time. Regardless of whether landscape fabric is used, one effective, long-term solution to stop weeds from growing from the start is to create a compact, solid base layer. If this is done correctly, you may not need landscape fabric at all.
Having a solid, compact layer of native soil and crushed stone makes it difficult for any existing weed seeds in the soil to germinate, sprout, and make their way to the surface. For one, the densely packed soil covered by heavy crushed stone makes it difficult for any seed that sprouts to bust through the physical barrier. Secondly, the layer of stone reduces the amount of light reaching the soil, thus rendering germination difficult in the first place. The light is further reduced by any subsequent layers of crusher dust and the top layer of pea gravel.
While this method is great for suppressing weed growth, it is often not recommended beneath garden beds as it can interfere with drainage and limit root growth of cultivated plants. Should you choose to create such a base beneath a garden bed, you will need to set the base substantially deeper in the ground than is described below in order to allow for a sufficient soil layer.
How to create a solid base layer under pea gravel
Creating a solid base for pea gravel driveways, pathways, and patios is pretty much the same. Once you've planned, measured, and marked out the area, excavate to a depth of around 6 inches. You can then gather the supplies needed to create a solid base layer. This includes enough material to cover the entire area with at least 3 inches of crushed rock as well as some basic tools such as a shovel, wheel barrow, and rake. A plate compactor is best for compacting the material. However, if you do not have access to one, you can use your vehicle as a compactor for driveways or a hand tamper for smaller areas.
The next step is to spread the crushed rock evenly across the entire area until you have a layer that is anywhere from 3 to 6 inches deep. Then, go over it with the plate compactor until it's sufficiently firm. If using a vehicle, drive back and forth over the entire driveway repeatedly to ensure it's properly compacted. For additional protection against weed growth, you can then add a layer of crusher dust. This serves to fill in the spaces between the crushed stone, further limiting light to the soil and preventing weeds from growing.
Lastly, begin placing and leveling layers of pea gravel on top of the base. If you're using landscape fabric, you should put it in place atop the base before spreading the initial layer of pea gravel. For garden beds, you'll need to add an ample layer of soil before topping it off with pea gravel.