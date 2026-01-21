Stop Weeds From Growing Under Pea Gravel From The Start With One Effective Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Weeds growing in landscaped pea gravel areas is a common problem. If you're getting ready to put in a pea gravel driveway, pathway, or patio, weed prevention is likely on your radar. The recommended solution for weed prevention is typically a layer of landscape fabric. However, even landscape fabric is not a guarantee, nor is it particularly effective over the long haul, as it degrades over time. Regardless of whether landscape fabric is used, one effective, long-term solution to stop weeds from growing from the start is to create a compact, solid base layer. If this is done correctly, you may not need landscape fabric at all.

Having a solid, compact layer of native soil and crushed stone makes it difficult for any existing weed seeds in the soil to germinate, sprout, and make their way to the surface. For one, the densely packed soil covered by heavy crushed stone makes it difficult for any seed that sprouts to bust through the physical barrier. Secondly, the layer of stone reduces the amount of light reaching the soil, thus rendering germination difficult in the first place. The light is further reduced by any subsequent layers of crusher dust and the top layer of pea gravel.

While this method is great for suppressing weed growth, it is often not recommended beneath garden beds as it can interfere with drainage and limit root growth of cultivated plants. Should you choose to create such a base beneath a garden bed, you will need to set the base substantially deeper in the ground than is described below in order to allow for a sufficient soil layer.