The Kitchen Ingredient That Can Clean & Remove Rust Stains From Your Toilet Bowl

When you turn cream of tartar into a paste, usually with water or hydrogen peroxide, it can sit on a rust stain and begin dissolving it. After a soak and some scrubbing with a brush, the stain should become easier to lift ... in theory, at least. But does it really work?

On YouTube, Andrea Jean Co showcased the cream of tartar cleaning hack. She sprinkled some powder into her dirty toilet bowl, scrubbed it with a toilet brush, and let it sit for a few minutes before flushing it away — revealing a sparkling clean toilet. One commenter took her advice and found it worked a treat. "I tried it and it totally worked!" they say. Another didn't have as much luck, however, writing: "Tried it today, didn't work. Got a lot of minerals in our water, which apparently fuses the stuff to the bowl. Thanks for the tip anyway." Mixing two parts cream of tartar with one part hydrogen peroxide — instead of water — may be more effective for tougher stains.

Additional commenters on Andrea Jean Co's video pointed out other issues with this solution. Some said that cream of tartar is expensive and wondered about alternate ingredients like citric acid or baking soda. But, as one commenter points out, you can buy larger, less expensive containers of cream of tartar. For instance, Amazon sells a 2.75 pound container of Birch & Meadow Cream of Tartar for $24.99. And if you choose not to go down the cream of tartar route, it's worth keeping other cleaning tips in mind — such as the most hygienic thing you can do to keep the rest of your bathroom clean.