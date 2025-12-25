10 Ways You Can Use Cream Of Tartar Around Your Home That Go Way Beyond Cooking

You likely know cream of tartar as a useful ingredient in cookie recipes — but it isn't just a one-trick wonder. This unassuming pantry powder can moonlight as a handy tool with multiple uses around the home, one that's as useful for scrubbing rust or keeping pests away as it is for adding flavor to your snickerdoodles.

Essentially a tartaric acid powder that results from the grape fermentation process, you can find cream of tartar in your grocery store's baking section. In the kitchen, it can act combine with baking soda to become a leavening agent, stabilize egg whites, and even prevent sugar crystallization in candy or frosting, leading to a smoother and creamier texture. But while cream of tartar certainly has its uses in the kitchen, that tiny container packs even more punch as an underrated home sidekick. Once you learn about these uses, you'll never want to let your pantry's cream of tartar supply run out.