Bring Discolored White Laundry Back To Life With An Unexpected Cooking Essential

It can be frustrating to see your once-shining white clothes looking dingy and faded. But is this just what happens over time to our favorite t-shirts and linen trousers, or is there something we can do to stop it? Believe it or not, there is actually one popular kitchen item that can remove yellow stains from white clothes or bring faded ones back from the brink. And you may already have it in your pantry!

Cream of tartar is a byproduct of the winemaking process, in which crystals form in barrels or casks. These are then purified to make the popular baking ingredient we know and love. The acidic nature of this material, also known as potassium hydrogen tartrate, means it can be used to clean burnt pans and other stubborn surfaces. But, it also has another surprising use. Cream of tartar can help reverse any dulling that may have happened to your clothes over time, and it could even be effective on more stubborn stains like red wine, depending on how set the spot is. The general dinginess typically observed on white clothing can often be caused by leftover detergent sitting in the fabric, causing it to become faded and discolored after a while. The acid in cream of tartar can target that set-in laundry soap, helping to get that white color back. And, as a bonus, this hack also saves you from having to use any harsh chemicals which can have negative effects on the environment and can even damage more sensitive items of clothing.