Bring Discolored White Laundry Back To Life With An Unexpected Cooking Essential
It can be frustrating to see your once-shining white clothes looking dingy and faded. But is this just what happens over time to our favorite t-shirts and linen trousers, or is there something we can do to stop it? Believe it or not, there is actually one popular kitchen item that can remove yellow stains from white clothes or bring faded ones back from the brink. And you may already have it in your pantry!
Cream of tartar is a byproduct of the winemaking process, in which crystals form in barrels or casks. These are then purified to make the popular baking ingredient we know and love. The acidic nature of this material, also known as potassium hydrogen tartrate, means it can be used to clean burnt pans and other stubborn surfaces. But, it also has another surprising use. Cream of tartar can help reverse any dulling that may have happened to your clothes over time, and it could even be effective on more stubborn stains like red wine, depending on how set the spot is. The general dinginess typically observed on white clothing can often be caused by leftover detergent sitting in the fabric, causing it to become faded and discolored after a while. The acid in cream of tartar can target that set-in laundry soap, helping to get that white color back. And, as a bonus, this hack also saves you from having to use any harsh chemicals which can have negative effects on the environment and can even damage more sensitive items of clothing.
How to use cream of tartar on stained or faded fabric
So, how can cream of tartar be used to revive your white laundry? Well, if you've got specific trouble areas such as sweat patches, cream of tartar can actually be used as a spot remover. To do this, lay out the piece of clothing and dampen the stained areas. Then, sprinkle just a little cream of tartar over the spot and add a few drops of water to make a paste. Gently rub the paste into the fabric. Finally, allow the tartar to sit on the damp stain before running it through a wash cycle as normal. If the stain is not completely removed, you may wish to repeat the process using slightly more tartar.
This pantry staple has also been reported by some as having a useful effect on ink stains when used in combination with lemon juice and warm water. Simply sprinkle the cream of tartar on the damp stain, place just a few drops of lemon juice over top, rub, and gently wash off. Additionally, if your white linen or cotton clothing has begun to look yellow or dull over time, cream of tartar may help brighten them up again. Simply create a pre-soak of cream of tartar and warm water (about 2-3 tablespoons per quart of water) and allow the fabric to sit for a couple of hours, then wash as normal. It is helpful to remember, however, that cream of tartar is only a mild acidic, so you may need to turn to commercially available laundry cleaners for other stain removal solutions with tougher, more set-in stains.