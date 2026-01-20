The Unique Alternative To Builder-Grade Closet Doors That Gives Any Room A New Look

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your closet door is a sneaky place where a simple upgrade can make a huge difference in your bedroom. With the classic closet door designs, such as a bifold or a traditional hinge door, you may encounter several frustrating issues. If you have a bifold or sliding door that doesn't go all the way to the wall, these designs often take up far too much space, both in the area surrounding your closet and the doorway itself. Additionally, those builder-grade closets often look plain and exhibit substandard quality, leaving you wanting for more. If you are tired of bulky closet doors, you may want to consider a boho macrame curtain instead for a free flowing feel and practical style.

If you aren't familiar, macrame is an art form that involves knotting yarn or cord into intricate patterns. The art is excellent for creating an open, relaxed environment in any room you implement it in. As a closet door, a macrame curtain can work great for your bedroom because it looks great and doesn't take up as much space as a traditional closet door might. The hanging, see-through curtain still covers enough to provide a bit of privacy but it's easy to move out of the way to easily grab what you need. As such, macrame makes an excellent choice thanks to its style and function.