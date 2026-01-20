The Unique Alternative To Builder-Grade Closet Doors That Gives Any Room A New Look
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Your closet door is a sneaky place where a simple upgrade can make a huge difference in your bedroom. With the classic closet door designs, such as a bifold or a traditional hinge door, you may encounter several frustrating issues. If you have a bifold or sliding door that doesn't go all the way to the wall, these designs often take up far too much space, both in the area surrounding your closet and the doorway itself. Additionally, those builder-grade closets often look plain and exhibit substandard quality, leaving you wanting for more. If you are tired of bulky closet doors, you may want to consider a boho macrame curtain instead for a free flowing feel and practical style.
If you aren't familiar, macrame is an art form that involves knotting yarn or cord into intricate patterns. The art is excellent for creating an open, relaxed environment in any room you implement it in. As a closet door, a macrame curtain can work great for your bedroom because it looks great and doesn't take up as much space as a traditional closet door might. The hanging, see-through curtain still covers enough to provide a bit of privacy but it's easy to move out of the way to easily grab what you need. As such, macrame makes an excellent choice thanks to its style and function.
Hanging a macrame closet door curtain
To say goodbye to bulky closet doors, a macrame curtain is just the trick. You can make it yourself, but if you aren't feeling particularly crafty there are several options to find a suitable curtain. If you're looking for a good price and convenience, you might be better off shopping online, such as with this boho doorway curtain. For locally-minded shoppers, you may be able to find crafters in your area who will make you a curtain or already stock them. If you're feeling up to it, making your own curtain is one of several easy macrame projects that are boho approved.
Once your curtain is picked out or finished up, you'll need to hang it. The easiest and most common way to hang a macrame doorway curtain is by using a dowel or curtain rod. If you purchased one, the curtain may come with a crossbeam included. Once you have your hanging method situated, you need to fix the curtain to the wall at just the right height. To look its best, the curtain should hang just barely above the floor where it isn't dragging but doesn't leave an odd gap between the floor and the ground. Once hung, the macrame curtain is all set to breathe fresh life into your bedroom with a fun boho aesthetic.