The Kitchen Backsplash Materials You'll Want To Avoid

Embarking on a major kitchen remodel is exciting until you realize you picked the wrong backsplash a few months after the dust settles. However, is there one backsplash material that's worse than the rest? Despite their popularity on Instagram and home flipping shows, porous cement or stone, highly reflective glass or mirrored tiles, and paint or peel-and-stick wallpaper are among the kitchen backsplash materials you should avoid. They can absorb grime, show damage, and fail quickly under harsh kitchen conditions.

True to their name, backsplashes live in the splash zone. We're talking grease, steam, crumbs, coffee...If you're using it to cook, it's going to end up on your backsplash eventually. When you pick a material for how it looks rather than how well it performs under pressure, the result is often a backsplash that turns into a maintenance nightmare. Porous surfaces, which include everything from expensive marble to concrete kitchen countertops, or any tile featuring thick grout lines for that matter, will soak up grease, odors, and spills that can discolor, no matter how careful or quick you are to mop up the gunk.

Finishes like mirrored or glossy glass tiles, especially if they're set in tiny, intricate mosaic patterns, don't just absorb kitchen leftovers right into their grout; they also show every scratch, chip, fingerprint, and water spot. If you're on a budget, cheap kitchen backsplash choices like painted drywall or peel-and-stick wallpaper can be tempting, but constant heat and moisture exposure are likely to cause peeling and bubbling that need constant touch-ups.