The Kitchen Backsplash Materials You'll Want To Avoid
Embarking on a major kitchen remodel is exciting until you realize you picked the wrong backsplash a few months after the dust settles. However, is there one backsplash material that's worse than the rest? Despite their popularity on Instagram and home flipping shows, porous cement or stone, highly reflective glass or mirrored tiles, and paint or peel-and-stick wallpaper are among the kitchen backsplash materials you should avoid. They can absorb grime, show damage, and fail quickly under harsh kitchen conditions.
True to their name, backsplashes live in the splash zone. We're talking grease, steam, crumbs, coffee...If you're using it to cook, it's going to end up on your backsplash eventually. When you pick a material for how it looks rather than how well it performs under pressure, the result is often a backsplash that turns into a maintenance nightmare. Porous surfaces, which include everything from expensive marble to concrete kitchen countertops, or any tile featuring thick grout lines for that matter, will soak up grease, odors, and spills that can discolor, no matter how careful or quick you are to mop up the gunk.
Finishes like mirrored or glossy glass tiles, especially if they're set in tiny, intricate mosaic patterns, don't just absorb kitchen leftovers right into their grout; they also show every scratch, chip, fingerprint, and water spot. If you're on a budget, cheap kitchen backsplash choices like painted drywall or peel-and-stick wallpaper can be tempting, but constant heat and moisture exposure are likely to cause peeling and bubbling that need constant touch-ups.
Choosing backsplash materials that last
What makes these backsplash mistakes especially painful is that they seem like smart decisions at first. Cement feels artisanal and industrial-chic. Mirrored glass promises to bounce light around a dark kitchen. Paint and peel-and-stick options sell themselves as quick upgrades. But over time, those savings disappear as you spend money on specialty sealers, touch-up paint, and eventually, full replacements.
It doesn't just cost money, either, since you'll also pay with the time it takes you to stress over every new scratch and stain. You may also find yourself frustrated with grout that never lightens, no matter how much you clean it, glossy tile that constantly looks streaky, and wallpaper edges that peel just enough to catch grease and dust. Some argue that decorating for resale is ruining interior design, and there's something to be said for picking a kitchen backsplash you truly love.
Fortunately, the fix doesn't mean giving up on style. Instead, it's choosing materials that deliver the look without all the hassle. If you love the character of cement, find a low-maintenance porcelain alternative that gives you similar textural depth without soaking up spills and odors. If you're obsessed with shine, use mirrored tiles sparingly to highlight a built-in bar instead of behind your sink or stove, where they won't show every fingerprint. If you want a seamless wall, large-format tile or stone slabs can mimic paint without peeling or adhesive issues. Backsplashes are an important ingredient when it comes to the overall look of your kitchen, but the wrong choice will announce itself every time.