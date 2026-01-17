Think Twice Before Putting These 10 Things In Your Washing Machine

Technologically speaking, washing machines have come a long way over the last several years. You might also be lucky enough to own one of the most trusted brands of washing machines. Thanks to multiple wash settings, you can launder almost anything at home. The key word here is almost anything. Unfortunately, even some of the gentlest wash settings can tear delicate items apart, and certain things can get warped just from being placed in the washing machine altogether.

It's always a good idea to check care labels on clothing, towels, and linens to see what can go in the washing machine. Sometimes, these can still be machine wash safe as long as you use the right cycle, water temperature, and detergent. In fact, the Federal Trade Commission requires that all clothing items have these types of instructions. You may not see labels for every type of item you're curious about machine washing, though. To that end, you'll want to think twice before placing certain items in the washing machine.