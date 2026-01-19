The Easy IKEA Hack That Gives You Gorgeous Accent Lighting On A Budget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We've covered tons of IKEA hacks, from the ultra cool to the super simple, but we may have fallen a little bit in love with this one. It's easy, affordable, very versatile, and oh boy can it change the vibe of a space. When designing a room, it's easy to narrow your focus to larger aspects like paint, furniture, or flooring, but don't overlook the importance of good lighting. The right lighting can boost a room's aesthetic, while the wrong kind can kill it. This hack uses lazy Susans from IKEA to create backlit features that work wonderfully as minimalist accent lighting you can strategically place on any wall.

There are plenty of ways to utilize light to bring character to a space or highlight certain aspects of a room's decor. You can layer your lighting to bring depth and warmth to any room, or even use decorative lighting or different colors to enhance your space. This hack will create unique accent lighting perfect for small areas and minimalist decor. Head to IKEA in person or online and snag a few of their SNUDDA Lazy Susans (one lazy Susan equals one light, so grab however many you'd like). You'll also need double sided tape, and strip lighting. It'll only take a few moments to put this together, then you'll have the ultimate DIY lighting hack that will upscale your whole house.