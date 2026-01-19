The Easy IKEA Hack That Gives You Gorgeous Accent Lighting On A Budget
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We've covered tons of IKEA hacks, from the ultra cool to the super simple, but we may have fallen a little bit in love with this one. It's easy, affordable, very versatile, and oh boy can it change the vibe of a space. When designing a room, it's easy to narrow your focus to larger aspects like paint, furniture, or flooring, but don't overlook the importance of good lighting. The right lighting can boost a room's aesthetic, while the wrong kind can kill it. This hack uses lazy Susans from IKEA to create backlit features that work wonderfully as minimalist accent lighting you can strategically place on any wall.
There are plenty of ways to utilize light to bring character to a space or highlight certain aspects of a room's decor. You can layer your lighting to bring depth and warmth to any room, or even use decorative lighting or different colors to enhance your space. This hack will create unique accent lighting perfect for small areas and minimalist decor. Head to IKEA in person or online and snag a few of their SNUDDA Lazy Susans (one lazy Susan equals one light, so grab however many you'd like). You'll also need double sided tape, and strip lighting. It'll only take a few moments to put this together, then you'll have the ultimate DIY lighting hack that will upscale your whole house.
Transform your space with this gorgeous, minimalist lighting
@bakken.camilla
IKEA «snudda» HACK komplett 👌. • #viraltiktok #ikeahack #interiør #diyhomedecor #ledlight #diylamp #snudda♬ A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
This is a unique type of light fixture to brighten up your home. It'll work especially well in small areas like hallways or bathrooms because of its slim profile, and it takes minimal time and items to make. To bring this lighting hack to life, grab your 15 inch IKEA SNUDDA Lazy Susan, turn it over, and attach your LED lights in the groove of the small spinning part of the lazy Susan. You can use any type of LED lighting you prefer. Something like this GOVEE LED Strip Light can be controlled by an app and can be changed to multiple different colors (you'll be ready to party in any season!). After attaching your LED lights, use your double sided tape to secure your lights to the walls. That's all you have to do.
If you want to kick this lighting up a notch and go beyond the basics, consider some different ways you can dress up the lazy Susan. You could paint or stain the SNUDDA lazy Susan or even use a peel-and-stick wallpaper if you've found one you love. Little touches like these will only be limited by your imagination and creativity. Once completed, the sleek design of these lazy Susans make them excellent lighting additions to foyers, hallways, or bathrooms.