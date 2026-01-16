Can Mothballs Keep Mice Out Of The House? Here's The Truth

The question of whether mothballs repel mice is personal for me. You see, my grandmother was a huge proponent of mothballs. I remember the closets in her house absolutely reeking of them. When I asked why, she told me that she used them to protect her wool clothing from the moths and beetles that liked to eat it, and also to keep mice out of the house. I always believed this last claim, because I never once saw a single mouse scurry across my grandmother's shining floors. So I was surprised to learn, many years later, that mothballs not only don't repel mice, but are actually incredibly hazardous to human health.

Mothballs are small white or multicolored balls made primarily out of a substance called naphthalene. This is a chemical that, in solid or powdered form, releases its gas into the environment to deter moths. It is what gives mothballs their characteristic smell and is also a chemical many believe will deter mice because naphthalene is a common ingredient used in several types of pesticides.

However, despite their strong smell, there is no evidence to suggest that a few strategically placed mothballs will repel mice. There is not enough naphthalene in the mothballs to perform any kind of deterrent act on the mice. You would need massive quantities of mothballs to keep mice away, and this could actually be incredibly bad for your health. This idea is so baseless, in fact, that it's actually illegal to sell, distribute, or use them for that purpose.