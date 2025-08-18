The Refreshing Scent That'll Help Keep Mice Out Of Your Home Naturally

There are a ton of different ways to use essential oils in your home — many of which center around aromatherapy or cleansing properties, but it turns out that they could actually do quite a bit more than just rid your home of unpleasant odors — some may also be able to keep the vermin away. Mice specifically can be pretty pesky especially in the spring as they tend to invade homes in search of safe breeding grounds. Though you want to keep mice away, you may be wary of using traps and poison, especially if you have any pets or kids in your home. Whether you are after a more humane approach or are simply looking for something that is a bit less hands-on, you'll be pleased to know that the scent you so love in your Early Grey tea is exactly what may keep the mice at bay. Bergamot — the refreshing, citrusy scent frequently found in perfumes and cocktails — is apparently naturally repellent to mice.

Though there is a large selection of vermin repellents on the market, bergamot not only smells great, but it is also non-toxic to humans (unless ingested in excess). But like many essential oils, it can be toxic to cats and dogs, especially when in a concentrated form, as it can lead to liver failure caused by their inability to properly metabolize it. That said, you should consult a veterinarian first, and if you are using it sparingly and placing it in areas that your pets don't have access to, it's a great alternative to more generally toxic options like mouse poison.