10 Surprising Ways You Can Use Hydrogen Peroxide In Your Garden And Yard

Hydrogen peroxide can lend a hand with all kinds of tasks in your home, from fixing a slow-draining sink in your kitchen to brightening dingy grout between floor tiles. However, this simple compound isn't limited to indoor cleaning and clog busting. It can also be a surprisingly helpful tool for a range of yard and garden tasks thanks to the power of oxidation. This process destroys the cell walls of bacteria, helps dislodge dirt from a variety of surfaces, and even delivers oxygen to living things that need more of it.

Though hydrogen peroxide looks pretty calm when it's hanging out in a bottle, it's always on the verge of a breakdown. Just one small encounter with catalase, an enzyme present in most organisms, will make it bubble. These bubbles indicate that the hydrogen peroxide is decomposing into hydrogen and oxygen at a rapid rate. In other words, when you see hydrogen peroxide fizzing, oxidation is underway. Whether you're disinfecting your kitchen counters or cleaning your patio furniture, be sure not to mix hydrogen peroxide with vinegar. This produces peracetic acid, which can hurt your eyes, skin, nasal passages, and more. Plus, it may corrode metal surfaces it touches. When used properly, the hydrogen peroxide you buy at the drugstore can be a safer alternative to bleach, commercial pesticides, and other harsh chemicals that are often used in homes and yards.