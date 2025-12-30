9 Genius Ways To Use Old Potting Soil Instead Of Tossing It

If it's time to change your potting soil, you may be left wondering what to do with the old dirt once your plant is situated in its fresh pot. You could just toss it, but if that feels a bit wasteful, then there are other things you can use it for. After all, old potting soil isn't necessarily spoiled. It just no longer has the nutrients your plants need to thrive. Luckily, there are still ways to use your old loam.

There are a few exceptions, however. If the reason your plant is being repotted is due to pest damage, you should be careful when reusing the old soil. There may be pests or their eggs left behind that could spread. The same goes for fungal infections. Spores could be lingering in the dirt that may infect other plants. In these cases, you can sterilize your soil to reuse it by baking it to kill some pests and fungi. This does not kill all intruders, but many common ones can be eliminated this way. Once it's clean, it's ready to reuse in a number of ways!