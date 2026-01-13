The One Thing In A House You Should Almost Never Paint, According To Erin Napier
Part of the charm of historic homes are the features that tell a story. Original wood trim — with its patina and imperfections — is a prime example of a feature that brings interest, depth, and elegance to a vintage space. If you have wood trim that has seen better days, the urge to refresh it with a coat of paint might be strong. But before reaching for that brush, listen to the advice of HGTV star Erin Napier who fixes up old spaces for a living with her husband Ben.
According to Napier, trim is a defining part of a house that can make it feel historically appropriate. In an episode of her hit show "Home Town," she actually thanked three siblings renovating a Victorian house for not painting over the historic dark pine trim that framed the doorways. The Napiers often advise their clients to keep these wood features.
Since historic wood is often irreplaceable, coming from old growth or high quality species than you'd never find in a lumber yard today and aged along with the space its in, a preferred option is to preserve the original look of your wood trim by simply repairing nicks and deep scratches in the surface. Once you do that, you can use an historically appropriate finish to help preserve the wood for years to come.
Ways to make historic wood shine
Keeping the trim in your historic home looking sharp may require some TLC — especially if it shows a bit too much damage or even older, peeling finish layers that need cleaning up. Instead of reaching for a paint brush, you can lightly sand the trim and apply a preserving finish to revive and protect its natural grain. Depending on the type of wood and era of your home, you might choose an oil-based finish, shellac, wax, or lacquer. Before that, color-matching fill sticks like the Uxney Wood Filler Sticks can also be used to fill scratches.
There is a lot of detailed work involved in reviving old wood, so be prepared for many hours of effort. You should also be careful when finishing or staining wood indoors and ensure there's plenty of air flow, because fumes can be toxic. Never the less, the look of your space and the home will be more than worth it in the end. Whether you go moody and dark with wallpaper, or you balance the original wood trim with Erin Napier's favorite neutral paint, you'll be honoring your home's history by keeping its original wood trim unpainted while still creating a space that feels inviting and uniquely you.