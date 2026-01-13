The One Thing In A House You Should Almost Never Paint, According To Erin Napier

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Part of the charm of historic homes are the features that tell a story. Original wood trim — with its patina and imperfections — is a prime example of a feature that brings interest, depth, and elegance to a vintage space. If you have wood trim that has seen better days, the urge to refresh it with a coat of paint might be strong. But before reaching for that brush, listen to the advice of HGTV star Erin Napier who fixes up old spaces for a living with her husband Ben.

According to Napier, trim is a defining part of a house that can make it feel historically appropriate. In an episode of her hit show "Home Town," she actually thanked three siblings renovating a Victorian house for not painting over the historic dark pine trim that framed the doorways. The Napiers often advise their clients to keep these wood features.

Since historic wood is often irreplaceable, coming from old growth or high quality species than you'd never find in a lumber yard today and aged along with the space its in, a preferred option is to preserve the original look of your wood trim by simply repairing nicks and deep scratches in the surface. Once you do that, you can use an historically appropriate finish to help preserve the wood for years to come.