People Are Putting Bubble Wrap On Their Windows, And They're Smart To Do So

Glass is a poor insulator, and windows are a prime entry point for cold or hot air. Especially if they are dated or have not been properly sealed the outside air will seep into the indoor conditioned air, creating a draft. Knowing how to insulate your windows is key to making sure your home stays as warm as possible during the winter time. While it may seem funny to learn that people are putting bubble wrap on their windows, they're actually quite smart for doing so.

We all know bubble wrap, the clear, pliable plastic with hundreds of individually air-filled bubbles we used to pop after opening up a package. It's made by vacuuming two sheets of plastic together and then trapping the air inside of the bubbles. But the wrap's uses go far beyond mere packaging, as it can be used in fall gardening hacks, and on your windows as insulation.

That is the primary point of people hanging bubble wrap on their windows. They take sheets — which you can buy in 200 square feet rolls for $20 — and cut them to fit their windows. You can then spray the windows with water and press the bubble wrap to the glass with the bubble side facing the window. This is an extremely cost effective way to provide your home with added insulation and save on energy costs.