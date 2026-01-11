Say Goodbye To Limescale With An Ordinary Ingredient From Your Kitchen

To clean a faucet, for example, start by slicing two lemons in half, then squeeze three of the halves into a container until you've collected all their juice. Next, take the remaining half that hasn't been squeezed and stick it onto the faucet spout. Give it a twist, and the fleshy inside should help it stay on. Dunk cotton pads into the juice and stick them around other areas of the faucet where limescale is present. Let everything sit for approximately one hour. Once time is up, gently scrub the deposits away until the area is fully clean. This should work with stainless steel and chrome, but check that lemon will be safe to use on your finish before starting.

You can also make a lemon cleaner to use on pesky limescale. Fill a spray bottle with 1 part lemon juice and 4 parts water. Shake to mix, then spray it onto the affected spots. After about 30 minutes to an hour, you should be able to scrub the residue off. Make sure to give everything a good rinse, and be aware that you want to avoid natural stone material.

Let this inspire you to demolish that limescale, whether it's in your kitchen or all around your bathroom. Plus, keep in mind that lemon juice can work wonders in other areas of the home, as well, including killing weeds in your yard. If you find yourself dealing with a major limescale problem, there's a chance you might need something stronger than lemon juice. However, it could be worth a shot since it's a budget-friendly technique — and it'll even leave behind a lovely scent!