This Genius Dollar Tree Hack Turns Unused Cabinet Door Space Into Storage Gold

Bathroom and kitchen storage are valuable commodities, especially in smaller homes and apartments. It's important to use every inch of cabinet space, even if it means thinking outside the box. Fortunately, there are many Dollar Tree items that can create extra cabinet space on a budget. One of these methods takes advantage of the inside of a cabinet door by transforming it into a storage area using desktop organizers from Dollar Tree.

Installing an extra pocket of storage on the inside of a cabinet door maximizes vertical space. It's a practical way to store commonly used items and smaller items that are easily lost in cluttered drawers. Keeping items inside cabinets also puts them within easy reach. The only caveat is that this idea has limitations. Whether you install one or two pockets, you're working with a very narrow area. This storage method is only suitable for smaller items, and it won't hold most dishes or large cooking tools. For bigger items, there are alternative hacks, like this Dollar Tree method for storing pots and pans in cabinets.

While these pockets are too small for most kitchenware and bathroom essentials, they're perfect for those miscellaneous products you can't find a spot for. In a kitchen, they hold chopsticks, sauce and spice packets, and reusable and disposable straws. In bathrooms, they're practical for cotton swabs, makeup sponges and brushes, hair ties, and small blister packs of medication.