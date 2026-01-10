This Genius Dollar Tree Hack Turns Unused Cabinet Door Space Into Storage Gold
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Bathroom and kitchen storage are valuable commodities, especially in smaller homes and apartments. It's important to use every inch of cabinet space, even if it means thinking outside the box. Fortunately, there are many Dollar Tree items that can create extra cabinet space on a budget. One of these methods takes advantage of the inside of a cabinet door by transforming it into a storage area using desktop organizers from Dollar Tree.
Installing an extra pocket of storage on the inside of a cabinet door maximizes vertical space. It's a practical way to store commonly used items and smaller items that are easily lost in cluttered drawers. Keeping items inside cabinets also puts them within easy reach. The only caveat is that this idea has limitations. Whether you install one or two pockets, you're working with a very narrow area. This storage method is only suitable for smaller items, and it won't hold most dishes or large cooking tools. For bigger items, there are alternative hacks, like this Dollar Tree method for storing pots and pans in cabinets.
While these pockets are too small for most kitchenware and bathroom essentials, they're perfect for those miscellaneous products you can't find a spot for. In a kitchen, they hold chopsticks, sauce and spice packets, and reusable and disposable straws. In bathrooms, they're practical for cotton swabs, makeup sponges and brushes, hair ties, and small blister packs of medication.
How to seamlessly install this Dollar Tree hack
Dollar Tree carries Essentials Clear Plastic Desktop Organizer Drawers year-round at most locations. They're only $1.50 a piece and can hang vertically (open drawer side facing up) in bathroom and kitchen cabinets. Start by taking out the drawer piece and ripping off the product sticker. All that's left to do is attach the drawer to the inside of your cabinets.
One adhesive option is Dollar Tree's Tool Bench Hardware Removable Picture Strips, though some reviewers say they aren't very reliable. For a more secure installation, use Command Indoor Large Replacement Strips, which adhere well to finished surfaces. If the inside of the cabinets are unfinished, no damage-free adhesive is likely to hold long-term. If you don't mind making the plastic drawer permanent, use Gorilla 2 Part Epoxy, which bonds to both plastic and wood surfaces.
On another note, be mindful of where you hang the pockets. Ensure they don't impede the cabinet from opening and closing. Don't hang them too high or too low, and don't put them in the center where they could bump the cabinet's inner shelves. They should be narrow enough for the door to close smoothly and maximize cabinet storage space without sacrificing style.