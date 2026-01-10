Keep Your Wood-Burning Stove In Tip-Top Shape With These Must-Know Tips

Where I live in New Hampshire, wood-burning stoves are essential. Winter storms can leave us without power for several days, knocking out central heating in the process. My wood-burning stove keeps my house warm, lowers my heating bills, and adds a wonderfully cozy aesthetic. Whether you have a free-standing unit or a fireplace insert like I do, these must-know tips can help keep your wood-burning stove in tip-top shape all winter long.

All wood-burning stoves need to have a proper cleaning before they are put into use. Any leftover ash from the previous winter is vacuumed out, and I also remove the fire bricks to clear out trapped debris. I also check the gasket on the door. A worn-down gasket won't seal the door properly, allowing more air to get in, smoke to get out, and reducing thermal output. I also clean the glass on the door using a damp paper towel that's been dipped in cold ash, and then buffing it with newspaper for a clear shine.

It's also important to have your chimney examined, as proper draft is essential for smoke removal and efficient burning. A chimney blocked with soot and creosote can affect air flow and even cause chimney fires. If you are new to wood stove ownership or are not comfortable cleaning your flue, call a professional chimney sweep. Rates typically range from about $140 to $550, depending on your region.