Burning Pine In Your Woodstove Is Totally Fine (So Don't Be A Snob About It)

There might be no more reliable path to picking a fight than unorthodoxy. If your goal is to get drubbed in a bar fight, excommunicated, divorced, or disowned, then the approach of sneering at something everyone has believed since childhood makes for a pretty good strategy. And if your goal is to get yourself ridiculed by wood stove installers and old-timers, just say the following words: "It's perfectly okay to burn pine in a modern wood stove."

Oof. Well, now you've gone and done it. They're going to auction off your poker and rehome your firedogs... never mind that you're completely right.

The word that you're about to hear repeated over and over, in these arguments, is creosote: It's an encrustation of incompletely burned particles on the inside of your stove chimney that can, under the right circumstances, catch fire (and in the wrong circumstances, burn down your house). The argument that burning pine causes more creosote has been the orthodox point of view for so long that these two things are inextricably linked in some people's minds. This notion, surprisingly, doesn't appear to be particularly true. All wood can produce creosote, but if you're burning it right, you won't produce enough to fret over. The actual issues when it comes to creosote production are green wood, outdated stoves, and inflexible viewpoints.

Hold your frenetically typing fingers. Before you start emailing me about this, hang on long enough to see what the scientists have to say. And yes, of course, there are other reasons to choose hardwoods over pine — as pine, being less dense, burns faster. That said, the facts surrounding this issue, while complex, are surprisingly cut and dry.