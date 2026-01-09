Clean Your Glass Cooktop So It Shines Like New With This Grease-Cutting Solution

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who owns a stove with a glass cooktop knows how difficult they can be to keep clean. Cooking spills can easily burn onto the smooth top, leaving you with crusty residue that can be really tricky to clean well. Even standard grease flecks will create stubborn stains that ruin the shine of the cooktop. Thankfully, there is an excellent, grease-cutting solution you can use to clean your glass cooktop, leaving it shining like new.

While it might seem simple enough, concentrated dish soap is going to be your best bet at making sure the grease is lifted from your stovetop. For a smooth glass cooktop, we'd recommend something like Dawn Platinum or Powerwash, which are stronger, more concentrated versions of standard Dawn dish soap. This is not the be-all-end-all brand to choose, but it is a proven grease fighter and will work well in this application.

To clean your glass cooktop, first make sure all the burners are off and cold. Either spray or lather on some dish soap and gently work it with a soft abrasive sponge until you've covered the whole cooktop. Next, take a damp microfiber cloth to remove the grease-laden soap. Finally, use a dry microfiber cloth to dry off the cooktop and give it a good shine. If you keep with this daily, you can maintain that like-new shine on your glass stovetop.