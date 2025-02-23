How To Easily Clean A Glass Stove Top Using Products You Already Have At Home
Is your kitchen not truly clean unless your glass stove top is sparkly and gleaming? Because of their flat, shiny surfaces, these appliances tend to be less forgiving of crumbs and baked-on grime than a traditional electric coil or gas cooktop. The good news is that this also means a thorough cleaning can bring it back to a shiny perfection that's next to godliness. But how can you get that just-out-of-the-box clean when it's blackened with last week's baked-on dinner? It's actually easier than you might think and requires just a few simple ingredients that you likely already have in your kitchen.
Sure, you could purchase a commercially made glass stove top cleaner, but you'll save money and resources if you try these simple eco-friendly methods. Check your cabinets or pantry for vinegar and baking soda. If you have lemons and salt, grab those also. The only other thing you'll need is paper towels and a soft rag or sponge.
Because they're made of glass, these cooktops can scratch easily so it's never recommended to use scouring pads or plastic brushes. These are just a few of the things to avoid with a glass top stove to keep the surface to stay free of scratches and cracks. You'll also want to clean up baked-on messes as soon as possible, since these can create hot spots that can lead to cracking.
Restoring that like-new shine with simple ingredients
The easiest path to a clean glass stove top is regular daily cleaning. After each use, wait until the surface is cool and wipe it down with a soft, damp cloth using just soap and water. Doing this every day helps keep the glass clean so less build-up can take hold.
When grime has already set in, it's time to grab the vinegar and baking soda. For this method, simply sprinkle a layer of baking soda onto the stove top surface. Then, spray it lightly with white vinegar. Let this sit for about 15 minutes, spraying more vinegar to keep the mixture moist. Then, use a sponge to make gentle circular motions to free the debris from the stove top. After this, use paper towels to wipe it up. For extra sparkle, use a clean damp towel, cloth, or sponge to wipe away any residue.
A similar method is to sprinkle baking soda and some salt on the surface, but then squeeze the juice of a lemon on top instead of vinegar. You can then use the lemon to scrub the mixture around instead of using a sponge. Once the stains have lifted, wipe away the residue with a sponge, cloth, or towel. If these methods still leave some pesky, stubborn stains behind, you can use a razor blade (plastic preferred) or a handheld scraper tool like these from FOSHIO to remove them. To do this, spray some vinegar first and then very gently scrape the surface with the blade flat against the stove top where you see any baked-on stains.