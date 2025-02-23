How To Easily Clean A Glass Stove Top Using Products You Already Have At Home

Is your kitchen not truly clean unless your glass stove top is sparkly and gleaming? Because of their flat, shiny surfaces, these appliances tend to be less forgiving of crumbs and baked-on grime than a traditional electric coil or gas cooktop. The good news is that this also means a thorough cleaning can bring it back to a shiny perfection that's next to godliness. But how can you get that just-out-of-the-box clean when it's blackened with last week's baked-on dinner? It's actually easier than you might think and requires just a few simple ingredients that you likely already have in your kitchen.

Sure, you could purchase a commercially made glass stove top cleaner, but you'll save money and resources if you try these simple eco-friendly methods. Check your cabinets or pantry for vinegar and baking soda. If you have lemons and salt, grab those also. The only other thing you'll need is paper towels and a soft rag or sponge.

Because they're made of glass, these cooktops can scratch easily so it's never recommended to use scouring pads or plastic brushes. These are just a few of the things to avoid with a glass top stove to keep the surface to stay free of scratches and cracks. You'll also want to clean up baked-on messes as soon as possible, since these can create hot spots that can lead to cracking.